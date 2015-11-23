Companies reporting for week starting Monday 23rd November 2015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 23rd November 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 23rd November 2015
MITIE Group PLC MTO.L UK Earnings release
Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N US Earnings release
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc JEC.N US Earnings release
GameStop Corp GME.N US Earnings release
Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N US Earnings release
Tuesday 24th November 2015
Babcock International Group PLC BAB.L UK Earnings release
Shaftesbury PLC SHB.L UK Earnings release
Telecom Plus PLC TEP.L UK Earnings release
Mitchells & Butlers PLC MAB.L UK Earnings release
Drax Group PLC DRX.L UK Sales release
AO World PLC AO.L UK Earnings release
Pets at Home Group PLC PETSP.L UK Earnings release
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC NOGN.L UK Earnings release
Greencore Group PLC GNC.L UK Earnings release
Compass Group PLC CPG.L UK Earnings release
Intertek Group PLC ITRK.L UK Sales release
Paragon Group of Companies PLC PARA.L UK Earnings release
Zodiac Aerospace SA ZODC.PA EU Earnings release
Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.OQ US Earnings release
Hormel Foods Corp HRL.N US Earnings release
Patterson Companies Inc PDCO.OQ US Earnings release
Campbell Soup Co CPB.N US Earnings release
Tiffany & Co TIF.N US Earnings release
Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N US Earnings release
Analog Devices Inc ADI.OQ US Earnings release
HP Inc HPQ.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 25th November 2015
United Utilities Group PLC UU.L UK Earnings release
Britvic PLC BVIC.L UK Earnings release
RPC Group PLC RPC.L UK Earnings release
Betfair Group PLC BETF.L UK Earnings release
Hogg Robinson Group PLC HRG.L UK Earnings release
Thomas Cook Group PLC TCG.L UK Earnings release
Lafargeholcim Ltd LHN.VX EU Earnings release
Deere & Co DE.N US Earnings release
Thursday 26th November 2015
Marston’s PLC MARS.L UK Earnings release
PayPoint PLC PAYP.L UK Earnings release
Severn Trent PLC SVT.L UK Earnings release
Infineon Technologies AG IFXGn.DE EU Earnings release
Friday 27th November 2015
Pennon Group PLC PNN.L UK Earnings release
