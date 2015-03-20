Companies reporting for week starting Monday 23rd March 2015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 23rd March 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, European and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 23rd March 2015
|YouGov PLC
|YOU.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Pennon Group PLC
|PNN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Tuesday 24th March 2015
|Wolseley PLC
|WOS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Deutsche Bank AG
|DBKGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
|HMb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|IHS Inc
|IHS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 25th March 2015
|Bowleven PLC
|BLVN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|TUI Travel Ltd
|UK
|Sales release
|United Utilities Group PLC
|UU.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Balfour Beatty PLC
|BALF.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Bellway PLC
|BWY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Alliance Pharma PLC
|ALAPH.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hilton Food Group PLC
|HFG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|TUI AG
|TUIGn.DE
|EU
|Sales release
|TUI Travel Ltd
|EU
|Sales release
|Hermes International SCA
|HRMS.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Thursday 26th March 2015
|easyJet PLC
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Daily Mail and General Trust PLC
|DMGOa.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Deutsche Postbank AG
|DPBGng.F
|EU
|Earnings release
|TAG Immobilien AG
|TEGG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Accenture PLC
|ACN.N
|US
|Earnings release