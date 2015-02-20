Companies reporting for week starting Monday 23rd February 2015

City Index's weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 23rd February 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 23rd February 2015.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and European companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK, US and European companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 23rd February 2015
Bunzl PLC BNZL.L UK Earnings release
Unite Group PLC UTG.L UK Earnings release
Bovis Homes Group PLC BVS.L UK Earnings release
Associated British Foods PLC ABF.L UK Sales release
HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.L UK Earnings release
BHP Billiton PLC GKN.L UK Earnings release
Tuesday 24th February 2015
GKN PLC GKN.L UK Earnings release
Persimmon PLC PSN.L UK Earnings release
Meggitt PLC MGGT.L UK Earnings release
Ashmore Group PLC ASHM.L UK Earnings release
Mondi PLC MNDI.L UK Earnings release
Home Depot Inc HD.N US Earnings release
Macy’s Inc M.N US Earnings release
Office Depot Inc ODP.OQ US Earnings release
Pinnacle Foods Inc PF.N US Earnings release
Windstream Holdings Inc WIN.OQ US Earnings release
Domino’s Pizza Inc DPZ.N US Earnings release
Hewlett-Packard Co HPQ.N US Earnings release
DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc DWA.OQ US Earnings release
Aer Lingus Group PLC AERL.I EU Earnings release
Wednesday 25th February 2015
Whitbread PLC WTB.L UK Sales release
Hays Inc HAYS.L UK Earnings release
SEGRO PLC SGRO.L UK Earnings release
Weir Group PLC WEIR.L UK Earnings release
Barratt Developments PLC BDEV.L UK Earnings release
Petrofac Ltd PFC.L UK Earnings release
Man Group PLC EMG.L UK Earnings release
TSB Banking Group PLC TSB.L UK Earnings release
Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N US Earnings release
Euronext NV ENX.PA EU Earnings release
Telefonica SA TEF.MC EU Earnings release
Thursday 26th February 2015
Reed Elsevier PLC REL.L UK Earnings release
Premier Oil PLC PMO.L UK Earnings release
Ladbrokes PLC LAD.L UK Earnings release
British American Tobacco PLC BATS.L UK Earnings release
RSA Insurance Group PLC RSA.L UK Earnings release
National Express Group PLC NEX.L UK Earnings release
Bodycote PLC BOY.L UK Earnings release
Interserve PLC IRV.L UK Earnings release
Capita PLC CPI.L UK Earnings release
Domino’s Pizza Group PLC DOM.L UK Earnings release
Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC RBS.L UK Earnings release
Countrywide PLC CWD.L UK Earnings release
J C Penney Company Inc JCP.N US Earnings release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Earnings release
Southwestern Energy Co SWN.N US Earnings release
Northern Oil and Gas Inc NOG.A US Earnings release
Reed Elsevier NV ELSN.AS EU Earnings release
Allianz SE ALVG.DE EU Earnings release
Anheuser-Busch InBevSA ABI.BR EU Earnings release
Bayer AG BAYGn.DE EU Earnings release
Fielmann AG FIEG.DE EU Earnings release
GDF Suez SA GSZ.PA EU Earnings release
Friday 27th February 2015
Pearson PLC PSON.L UK Earnings release
Rentokil Initial PLC RTO.L UK Earnings release
Lloyds Banking Group PLC LLOY.L UK Earnings release
William Hill PLC WMH.L UK Earnings release
Old Mutual PLC OML.L UK Earnings release
Rightmove PLC RMV.L UK Earnings release
Cleco Corp CNL.N US Earnings release
BASF SE BASFn.DE EU Earnings release
Airbus Group NV AIR.PA EU Earnings release
