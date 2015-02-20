Companies reporting for week starting Monday 23rd February 2015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 23rd February 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and European companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 23rd February 2015
|Bunzl PLC
|BNZL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Unite Group PLC
|UTG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Bovis Homes Group PLC
|BVS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Associated British Foods PLC
|ABF.L
|UK
|Sales release
|HSBC Holdings PLC
|HSBA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|BHP Billiton PLC
|GKN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 24th February 2015
|GKN PLC
|GKN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Persimmon PLC
|PSN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Meggitt PLC
|MGGT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Ashmore Group PLC
|ASHM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Mondi PLC
|MNDI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Home Depot Inc
|HD.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Macy’s Inc
|M.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Office Depot Inc
|ODP.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Pinnacle Foods Inc
|PF.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Windstream Holdings Inc
|WIN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Domino’s Pizza Inc
|DPZ.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Hewlett-Packard Co
|HPQ.N
|US
|Earnings release
|DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc
|DWA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Aer Lingus Group PLC
|AERL.I
|EU
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 25th February 2015
|Whitbread PLC
|WTB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Hays Inc
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|SEGRO PLC
|SGRO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Weir Group PLC
|WEIR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Barratt Developments PLC
|BDEV.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Petrofac Ltd
|PFC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Man Group PLC
|EMG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|TSB Banking Group PLC
|TSB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Salesforce.com Inc
|CRM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Euronext NV
|ENX.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Telefonica SA
|TEF.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Thursday 26th February 2015
|Reed Elsevier PLC
|REL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Premier Oil PLC
|PMO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Ladbrokes PLC
|LAD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|British American Tobacco PLC
|BATS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|RSA Insurance Group PLC
|RSA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|National Express Group PLC
|NEX.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Bodycote PLC
|BOY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Interserve PLC
|IRV.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Capita PLC
|CPI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Domino’s Pizza Group PLC
|DOM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC
|RBS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Countrywide PLC
|CWD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|J C Penney Company Inc
|JCP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Southwestern Energy Co
|SWN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Northern Oil and Gas Inc
|NOG.A
|US
|Earnings release
|Reed Elsevier NV
|ELSN.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Allianz SE
|ALVG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Anheuser-Busch InBevSA
|ABI.BR
|EU
|Earnings release
|Bayer AG
|BAYGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Fielmann AG
|FIEG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|GDF Suez SA
|GSZ.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Friday 27th February 2015
|Pearson PLC
|PSON.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Rentokil Initial PLC
|RTO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Lloyds Banking Group PLC
|LLOY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|William Hill PLC
|WMH.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Old Mutual PLC
|OML.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Rightmove PLC
|RMV.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Cleco Corp
|CNL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|BASF SE
|BASFn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Airbus Group NV
|AIR.PA
|EU
|Earnings release