Companies reporting for week starting Monday 22nd August 2016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 22nd August 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Tuesday 23rd August 2016
|Persimmon PLC
|PSN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Rank Group PLC
|RNK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Straumann Holding AG
|STMN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|J M Smucker Co
|SJM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Best Buy Co Inc
|BBY.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Intuit Inc
|INTU.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wednesday 24th August 2016
|Xaar PLC
|XAR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Carillion PLC
|CLLN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Costain Group PLC
|COSG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
|HIK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|WPP PLC
|WPP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Paddy Power Betfair PLC
|PPB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Glencore PLC
|GLEN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Flughafen Zuerich AG
|FHZN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|HP Inc
|HPQ.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 25th August 2016
|John Laing Group PLC
|JLG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Allied Minds PLC
|ALML.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|STV Group PLC
|STVG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Henry Boot PLC
|BHY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Phoenix Group Holdings
|PHNX.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Playtech PLC
|PTEC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|CRH PLC
|CRH.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Spire Healthcare Group PLC
|SPI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Sydbank A/S
|SYDB.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV
|AD.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|RTL Group SA
|RRTL.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Gemalto NV
|GTO.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Vivendi SA
|VIV.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Dollar Tree Inc
|DLTR.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Tiffany & Co
|TIF.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Dollar General Corp
|DG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Medtronic PLC
|MDT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Signet Jewelers Ltd
|SIG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Autodesk Inc
|ADSK.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 25th August 2016
|Computacenter PLC
|CCC.L
|US
|Earnings release
|Marshalls PLC
|MSLH.L
|UKS
|Earnings release
|Lavendon Group PLC
|LVD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Restaurant Group PLC
|RTN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
