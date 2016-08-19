Companies reporting for week starting Monday 22nd August 2016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 22nd August 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 19, 2016 4:41 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 22nd August 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Persimmon Plc. – Half-Year 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 23rd August 2016 0700 BST
  • - Paddy Power Betfair Plc. – Half-Year 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 24th August 2016 0700 BST
  • - Glencore Plc. – Half-Year 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 24th August 2016 0800 BST
Company Ticker Region Results
Tuesday 23rd August 2016
Persimmon PLC PSN.L UK Earnings release
Rank Group PLC RNK.L UK Earnings release
Straumann Holding AG STMN.S EU Earnings Release
J M Smucker Co SJM.N US Earnings Release
Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N US Earnings Release
Intuit Inc INTU.OQ US Earnings Release
Wednesday 24th August 2016
Xaar PLC XAR.L UK Earnings release
Carillion PLC CLLN.L UK Earnings release
Costain Group PLC COSG.L UK Earnings release
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC HIK.L UK Earnings release
WPP PLC WPP.L UK Earnings release
Paddy Power Betfair PLC PPB.L UK Earnings release
Glencore PLC GLEN.L UK Earnings release
Flughafen Zuerich AG FHZN.S EU Earnings release
HP Inc HPQ.N US Earnings release
Thursday 25th August 2016
John Laing Group PLC JLG.L UK Earnings release
Allied Minds PLC ALML.L UK Earnings release
STV Group PLC STVG.L UK Earnings release
Henry Boot PLC BHY.L UK Earnings release
Phoenix Group Holdings PHNX.L UK Earnings release
Playtech PLC PTEC.L UK Earnings release
CRH PLC CRH.L UK Earnings release
Spire Healthcare Group PLC SPI.L UK Earnings release
Sydbank A/S SYDB.CO EU Earnings release
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV AD.AS EU Earnings release
RTL Group SA RRTL.DE EU Earnings release
Gemalto NV GTO.AS EU Earnings release
Vivendi SA VIV.PA EU Earnings release
Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.OQ US Earnings release
Tiffany & Co TIF.N US Earnings release
Dollar General Corp DG.N US Earnings release
Medtronic PLC MDT.N US Earnings release
Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N US Earnings release
Autodesk Inc ADSK.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 25th August 2016
Computacenter PLC CCC.L US Earnings release
Marshalls PLC MSLH.L UKS Earnings release
Lavendon Group PLC LVD.L UK Earnings release
Restaurant Group PLC RTN.L UK Earnings release
Sydbank A/S SYDB.CO EU Earnings release
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV AD.AS EU Earnings release
RTL Group SA RRTL.DE EU Earnings release
Gemalto NV GTO.AS EU Earnings release
Vivendi SA VIV.PA EU Earnings release
Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.OQ US Earnings release
Tiffany & Co TIF.N US Earnings release
Dollar General Corp DG.N US Earnings release
Medtronic PLC MDT.N US Earnings release
Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N US Earnings release
Autodesk Inc ADSK.OQ US Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.