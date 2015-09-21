Companies reporting for week starting Monday 21st September 2015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 21st September 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 21st September 2015
|French Connection Group PLC
|FCCN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Lennar Corp
|LEN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 22nd September 2015
|A.G.Barr PLC
|BAG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Card Factory PLC
|CARDC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|AA PLC
|AAAA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Carnival PLC
|CCL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA
|MDBI.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Darden Restaurants Inc
|DRI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|General Mills Inc
|GIS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|ConAgra Foods Inc
|CAG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|FactSet Research Systems Inc
|FDS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Carnival Corp
|CCL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 23rd September 2015
|Smiths Group PLC
|SMIN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Thursday 24th September 2015
|SVG Capital PLC
|SVI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
|HMb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Accenture PLC
|ACN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Bed Bath & Beyond Inc
|BBBY.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Nike Inc
|NKE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Jabil Circuit Inc
|JBL.N
|US
|Earnings release