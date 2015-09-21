Companies reporting for week starting Monday 21st September 2015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 21st September 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 21, 2015 10:55 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 21st September 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 21st September 2015
French Connection Group PLC FCCN.L UK Earnings release
Lennar Corp LEN.N US Earnings release
Tuesday 22nd September 2015
A.G.Barr PLC BAG.L UK Earnings release
Card Factory PLC CARDC.L UK Earnings release
AA PLC AAAA.L UK Earnings release
Carnival PLC CCL.L UK Earnings release
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA MDBI.MI EU Earnings release
Darden Restaurants Inc DRI.N US Earnings release
General Mills Inc GIS.N US Earnings release
ConAgra Foods Inc CAG.N US Earnings release
FactSet Research Systems Inc FDS.N US Earnings release
Carnival Corp CCL.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 23rd September 2015
Smiths Group PLC SMIN.L UK Earnings release
Thursday 24th September 2015
SVG Capital PLC SVI.L UK Earnings release
H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Earnings release
Accenture PLC ACN.N US Earnings release
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.OQ US Earnings release
Nike Inc NKE.N US Earnings release
Jabil Circuit Inc JBL.N US Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.