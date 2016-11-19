Companies reporting for week starting Monday 21st November 2016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 21st November 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 21st November 2016
|Mitie Group PLC
|MTO.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Bgeo Group PLC
|BGEO.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Tyson Foods Inc
|TSN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Tuesday 22nd November 2016
|HomeServe PLC
|HSV.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Babcock International Group PLC
|BAB.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Kingfisher PLC
|KGF.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Spectris PLC
|SXS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Intertek Group PLC
|ITRK.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|HomeServe PLC
|HSV.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Compass Group PLC
|CPG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|AO World PLC
|AO.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Entertainment One Ltd
|ETO.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Mitchells ∧ Butlers PLC
|MAB.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Rotork PLC
|ROR.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Halma PLC
|HLMA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Big Yellow Group PLC
|BYG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Assura PLC
|AGRP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Telecom Plus PLC
|TEP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC
|SPX.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|SVG Capital PLC
|SVI.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Zodiac Aerospace SA
|ZODC.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Ackermans ∧ Van Haaren NV
|ACKB.BR
|EU
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Uniper SE
|UN01.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Urban Outfitters Inc
|URBN.OQ
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Signet Jewelers Ltd
|SIG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Analog Devices Inc
|ADI.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Patterson Companies Inc
|PDCO.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Campbell Soup Co
|CPB.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Jacobs Engineering Group Inc
|JEC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Dollar Tree Inc
|DLTR.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Medtronic PLC
|MDT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Hormel Foods Corp
|HRL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
|HPE.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|HP Inc
|HPQ.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wednesday 23rd November 2016
|Thomas Cook Group plc
|TCG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|United Utilities Group PLC
|UU.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Nostrum Oil ∧ Gas PLC
|NOGN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Paragon Group of Companies Plc
|PARA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Infineon Technologies AG
|IFXGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Deere ∧ Co
|DE.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Thursday 24th Novemeber 2016
|UDG Healthcare PLC
|UDG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Pets at Home Group PLC
|PETSP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|PayPoint PLC
|PAYP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Marston’s PLC
|MARS.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Mothercare PLC
|MTC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Countrywide PLC
|CWD.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Severn Trent PLC
|SVT.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
|ERM.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|ThyssenKrupp AG
|TKAG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Friday 25th November 2016
|Pennon Group PLC
|PNN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release