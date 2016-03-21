Companies reporting for week starting Monday 21st March 2016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 21st March 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 21, 2016 9:28 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 21st March 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Kingfisher Plc. full year 2015 earnings – Wednesday 23rd March 7:00am GMT
  • - Next Plc. full year 2015 earnings – Thursday 24th March 7:00am GMT
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 21st March 2016
Sanne Group PLC SNNS.L UK Earnings release
Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA TRN.MI EU Earnings release
Enel Green Power SpA EGPW.MI EU Earnings release
Talanx AG TLXGn.DE EU Earnings release
Tuesday 22nd March 2016
SVG Capital PLC SVI.L UK Earnings release
Gulf Marine Services PLC GMS.L UK Earnings release
United Utilities Group PLC UU.L UK Sales release
Bellway PLC BWY.L UK Earnings release
Johnston Press PLC JPR.L UK Earnings release
888 Holdings PLC 888.L UK Earnings release
Wolseley PLC WOS.L UK Earnings release
Thomas Cook Group PLC TCG.L UK Sales release
IG Group Holdings PLC IGG.L UK Sales release
Enel SpA ENEI.MI EU Earnings release
United Utilities Group PLC UU.L EU Sales release
Partners Group Holding AG PGHN.S EU Earnings release
Cintas Corp CTAS.OQ US Earnings release
Red Hat Inc RHT.N US Earnings release
Nike Inc NKE.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 23rd March 2016
Impax Environmental Markets PLC IMPX.L UK Earnings release
Game Digital PLC GMDG.L UK Earnings release
Phoenix Group Holdings PLC PHNX.L UK Earnings release
Kingfisher PLC KGF.L UK Earnings release
HomeServe PLC HSV.L EU Sales release
Hermes International SCA HRMS.PA EU Earnings release
General Mills Inc GIS.N US Earnings release
PVH Corp PVH.N US Earnings release
Thursday 24th March 2016
Henry Boot PLC BHY.L UK Earnings release
MITIE Group PLC MTO.L UK Sales release
Next PLC NXT.L UK Earnings release
International Public Partnerships PLC INPP.L UK Earnings release
Bollore SA BOLL.PA EU Earnings release
Accenture PLC ACN.N US Earnings release
Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N US Earnings release
GameStop Corp GME.N US Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.