Companies reporting for week starting Monday 20th October 2014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 20th October 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday 20th October 2014
|Foxtons Group plc TBC (20/10-25/10)
|FOXT.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|McBride plc
|MCB.L
|UK
|Q1 results
|Apple Inc
|AAPL.O
|US
|Q4 results
|International Business Machines
|IBM
|US
|Q3 results
|Texas Instruments Inc
|TXN.O
|US
|Q3 results
|Keppel Land Ltd
|KLAN.SI
|SG
|Q3 results
|Alinco Inc
|5933.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Koa Corp
|6999.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Nippon Chuzo KK
|5609.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Melco Holdings Inc
|6676.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Yaskawa Electric Corp
|6506.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Tuesday 21st October 2014
|Whitbread plc
|WTB.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|GKN plc
|GKN.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Informa Switzerland Ltd
|INF.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Go-Ahead Group plc
|GOG.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|William Hill plc
|WHM.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|ASOS plc
|ASOS.L
|UK
|Prelim statement
|Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
|RB.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|InterContinental Hotels Group plc
|IHG.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|ARM Holdings plc
|ARM.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Harley-Davidson Inc
|HOG
|US
|Q3 results
|The Coca-Cola Co
|KO
|US
|Q3 results
|United Technologies Corp
|UTX
|US
|Q3 results
|Verizon Communications Inc
|VZ
|US
|Q3 results
|Yahoo! Inc
|YHOO.O
|US
|Q3 results
|Frasers Centrepoint Trust
|FCRT.SI
|SG
|Q4 results
|Keppel Corporation Ltd
|KPLM.SI
|SG
|Q3 results
|Singapore Exchange Ltd
|SGXL.SI
|SG
|Q1 results
|Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
|SUNT.SI
|SG
|Q3 results
|SPK Corp
|7466.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Vector Inc
|2656.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Wednesday 22nd October 2014
|Home Retail Group plc
|HOME.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|International Personal Finance plc
|IPF.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Computacenter plc
|CCC.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|BHP Billiton plc
|BLT.L
|UK
|Operational review
|British American Tobacco plc
|BATS.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Senior plc
|SNR.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Development Securities plc
|DSC.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Laird plc
|LRD.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Petropavlovsk plc
|POG.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Spirit Pub Company plc
|SPRTC.L
|UK
|2014 results
|GlaxoSmithKline plc
|GSK.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Boeing Co
|BA
|US
|Q3 results
|General Motors Co
|GM
|US
|Q3 results
|AT&T Inc
|T
|US
|Q3 results
|Panasonic Information Systems Co Ltd
|4283.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Mirai Industry Co Ltd
|7931.NG
|JP
|Q2 results
|Carview Corp
|2155.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Ricoh Leasing Co Ltd
|8566.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Nidec Corp
|6594.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|BHP Billiton Ltd
|BHP.AX
|AU
|Operational review
|Thursday 23rd October 2014
|Inchcape plc
|INCH.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|SVG Capital plc
|SVI.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Mecom Group plc
|MEC.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Debenhams plc
|DEB.L
|UK
|Full year results
|SEGRO plc
|SGRO.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Tesco plc
|TSCO.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Reed Elsevier plc
|REL.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Ladbrokes plc
|LAD.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Colt Group SA
|COLT.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|National Express Group plc
|NEX.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Bloomsbury Publishing plc
|BLPU.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Stobart Group Ltd
|STOB.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Britvic plc
|BVIC.L
|UK
|Trading update
|Unilever plc
|ULVR.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Premier Foods plc
|PFD.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Hochschild Mining plc
|HOCM.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|African Barrick Gold plc
|ABGL.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Norbert Dentressangle SA
|GNDP.PA
|UK
|Q3 results
|Daimler AG
|DAIN.MX
|UK
|Q3 results
|Amazon.com Inc
|AMZN.O
|US
|Q3 results
|Caterpillar Inc
|CAT
|US
|Q3 results
|Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc
|CCE
|US
|Q3 results
|Southwest Airlines Co
|LUV
|US
|Q3 results
|Microsoft Corp
|MSFT.O
|US
|Q1 results
|Southwestern Energy Co
|SWN
|US
|Q3 results
|Colgate-Palmolive
|CL
|US
|Q3 results
|Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust
|AEMN.SI
|SG
|Q2 results
|Saison Information Systems Co Ltd
|9640.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|SMK Corp
|6798.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|B-R 31 Ice Cream Co Ltd
|2268.T
|JP
|Q3 results
|Chori Co Ltd
|8014.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Mitsubishi Pencil Co Ltd
|7976.T
|JP
|Q3 results
|Ono Sokki Co Ltd
|6858.T
|JP
|Q3 results
|Nihon Eslead Corp
|8877.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Hachi-Ban Co Ltd
|9950.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Muraki Corp
|7477.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|DNA Chip Research Inc
|2397.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Eiken Chemical Co Ltd
|4549.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Canon Marketing Japan Inc
|8060.T
|JP
|Q3 results
|Obic Co Ltd
|4684.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Hitachi High-Technologies Corp
|8036.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Blackmores Ltd
|BKL.AX
|AU
|Q1 results
|Leighton Holdings Ltd
|LEI.AX
|AU
|Q3 results
|Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
|API.AX
|AU
|Prelim 2014
|Friday 24th October 2014
|Vesuvius plc
|VSVS.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Pearson plc
|PSON.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc
|DECP.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Spectris plc
|SXS.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Colgate-Palmolive
|CL
|US
|Q3 results
|Ford Motor Co
|F
|US
|Q3 results
|NASDAQ OMX Group Inc
|NDAQ.O
|US
|Q3 results
|Procter & Gamble Co
|PG
|US
|Q1 results
|United Parcel Service Inc
|UPS
|US
|Q3 results
|CapitaCommerical Trust
|CACT.SI
|SG
|Q3 results
|Sato Holdings Corp
|6287.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Fanuc Corp
|6954.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Fujitsu General Ltd
|6755.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|CTI Engineering Co Ltd
|9621.T
|JP
|Q3 results
|Kainos Laboratories Inc
|4556.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Atsugi Co Ltd
|3529.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Tomen Electronics Corp
|7558.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Century 21 Real Estate of Japan Ltd
|8898.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Imperial Hotel Ltd
|9708.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Ishihara Chemical Co Ltd
|4462.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Japan Foods Co Ltd
|2599.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Japan Pure Chemical Co Ltd
|4973.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Kimura Unity Co Ltd
|9368.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Kyosei Rentemu Co Ltd
|9680.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Sakai Moving Service Co Ltd
|9039.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Tokyo Machinery Metal Co Ltd
|6210.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Yasuhara Chemical Co Ltd
|4957.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Taiyo Industrial Co Ltd
|6663.T
|JP
|Q3 results
|Sakura Internet Inc
|3778.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|IwaiCosmo Holdings Inc
|8707.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|GFA Co Ltd
|8783.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|ISE Chemicals Corp
|4107.T
|JP
|Q3 results
|Pepper Food Service Co Ltd
|3053.T
|JP
|Q3 results
|Adjuvant Cosme Japan Co Ltd
|4929.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|A&T Corp
|6722.T
|JP
|Q3 results
|Nomura Research Institute Ltd
|4307.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Kabu.com Securities Co Ltd
|8703.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
|4519.T
|JP
|Q3 results