Companies reporting for week starting Monday 20th June 2016
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 20th June 2016
|Facebook Inc
|FB.OQ
|US
|Annual meeting
|Tuesday 21st June 2016
|Whitbread PLC
|WTB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Petrofac Ltd
|PFC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Coca Cola HBC AG
|CCH.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|Whitbread PLC
|WTB.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|Numericable SFR SA
|NUME.PA
|EU
|Annual meeting
|Lennar Corp
|LEN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Carmax Inc
|KMX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|FedEx Corp
|FDX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Adobe Systems Inc
|ADBE.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 22nd June 2016
|Debenhams PLC
|DEB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Rexam PLC
|REX.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
|HMb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Volkswagen AG
|VOWG_p.DE
|EU
|Annual meeting
|Red Hat Inc
|RHT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Bed Bath & Beyond Inc
|BBBY.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 23rd June 2016
|Tesco PLC
|TSCO.L
|UK
|Sales release
|DS Smith PLC
|SMDS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Tesco PLC
|TSCO.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|Accenture PLC
|ACN.N
|US
|Earnings release