Companies reporting for week starting Monday 20th April 2015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 20th April 2015.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, European and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK, European and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 20th April 2015
Rio Tinto PLC RIO.L UK Sales release
L’Oreal SA OREP.PA EU Sales release
Halliburton Co HAL.N US Earnings release
Morgan Stanley MS.N US Earnings release
Tuesday 21st April 2015
Associated British Foods PLC ABF.L UK Earnings release
Pets at Home Group PLC PETSP.L UK Sales release
Informa PLC INF.L UK Sales release
SKY PLC SKYB.L UK Earnings release
ARM Holdings PLC ARM.L UK Earnings release
BHP Billiton PLC BLT.L UK Sales release
Sky Deutschland AG SKYDn.DE EU Earnings release
Publicis Groupe SA PUBP.PA EU Sales release
Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX EU Earnings release
Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N US Earnings release
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp AMTD.N US Earnings release
Omnicom Group Inc OMC.N US Earnings release
United Technologies Corp UTX.N US Earnings release
Yahoo! Inc YHOO.OQ US Earnings release
Yum! Brands Inc YUM.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 22nd April 2015
Tesco PLC TSCO.L UK Earnings release
Reed Elsevier PLC REL.L UK Sales release
Ladbrokes PLC LAD.L UK Sales release
Travis Perkins PLC TPK.L UK Sales release
Heineken NV HEIN.AS EU Sales release
Heineken Holding NV HEIO.AS EU Sales release
Roche Holding AG ROG.VX EU Sales release
Boeing Co BA.N US Earnings release
Abbott Laboratories ABT.N US Earnings release
The Coca-Cola Co KO.N US Earnings release
McDonald’s Corp MCD.N US Sales release
Texas Instruments Inc TSN.OQ US Earnings release
eBay Inc EBAY.OQ US Earnings release
AT&T Inc T.N US Earnings release
Morningstar Inc MORN.OQ US Earnings release
Facebook Inc FB.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 23rd April 2015
WPP PLC WPP.L UK Sales release
Meggitt PLC MGGT.L UK Sales release
William Hill PLC WMH.L UK Sales release
Novartis AG NOVN.VX EU Earnings release
Ericsson ERICb.ST EU Earnings release
Renault SA RENA.PA EU Sales release
General Motors Co GM.N US Earnings release
PepsiCo Inc PEP.N US Earnings release
Procter & Gamble Co PG.N US Earnings release
Hershey Co HSY.N US Earnings release
AbbVie Inc ABBV.N US Earnings release
Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N US Earnings release
Caterpillar Inc CAT.N US Earnings release
Domino’s Pizza Inc DPZ.N US Earnings release
Capital One Financial Corp COF.N US Earnings release
Microsoft Corp MSFT.OQ US Earnings release
Southwestern Energy Co SWN.N US Earnings release
Amazon.com Inc AMZN.OQ US Earnings release
Starbucks Corp SBUX.OQ US Earnings release
Google Inc GOOGL.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 24th April 2015
AstraZeneca PLC AZN.L UK Earnings release
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC RB.L UK Sales release
Spectris PLC SXS.L UK Sales release
American Airlines Group Inc AAL.OQ US Earnings release
