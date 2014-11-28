Companies reporting for week starting Monday 1st December 2014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 1st December 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK, US and Asian Companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 1st December 2014
Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ADN.L UK Earnings release
Fifth Street Finance Corp FSC.OQ US Earnings release
Aspen Group Inc ASPU.OB US Earnings release
Metcash Limited MTS.AX AU Interim statement
Tuesday 2nd December 2014
Millennium Healthcare Inc MHCC.PK US Earnings release
Ford Motor Co F.N US Sales release
OmniVision Technologies Inc OVTI.OQ US Earnings release
Wednesday 3rd December 2014
The Sage Group PLC SGE.L UK Earnings release
Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC BRW.L UK Earnings release
Walgreen Co WAG.N US Sales release
Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N US Earnings release
GUESS? Inc GES.N US Earnings release
New York & Company Inc NWY.N US Earnings release
Thursday 4th December 2014
Consort Medical PLC CSRT.L UK Earnings release
Greene King PLC GNK.L UK Earnings release
Mulberry Group PLC MUL.L UK Earnings release
TUI Travel PLC TT.L UK Earnings release
Betfair Group PLC BETF.L UK Earnings release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Sales release
Toro Co TTC.N US Earnings release
Kroger Co KR.N US Earnings release
Dollar General Corp DG.N US Earnings release
Express Inc EXPR.N US Earnings release
Costco Wholesale Corp COST.OQ US Sales release
American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO.N US Earnings release
Friday 5 December 2014
SThree PLC STHR.L UK Sales release
Berkeley Group Holdings PLC BKGH.L UK Earnings release
