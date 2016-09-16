Companies reporting for week starting Monday 19th September 2016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 19th September 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 19th September 2016
|Dairy Crest Group PLC
|DCG.L
|UK
|Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
|Tuesday 20th September 2016
|Pennon Group PLC
|PNN.L
|UK
|Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
|Faroe Petroleum PLC
|FPM.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Kingfisher PLC
|KGF.L
|UK
|Earnings Releases
|IG Group Holdings PLC
|IGG.L
|UK
|Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
|Immofinanz AG
|IMFI.VI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|FedEx Corp
|FDX.N
|US
|Earnings Releases
|Adobe Systems Inc
|ADBE.OQ
|US
|Earnings Releases
|Wednesday 21st September 2016
|Saga PLC
|SAGAG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|IG Group Holdings PLC
|IGG.L
|UK
|Shareholder/Annual Meetings
|Northgate PLC
|NTG.L
|UK
|Shareholder/Annual Meetings
|Diageo PLC
|DGE.L
|UK
|Shareholder/Annual Meetings
|Industria de Diseno Textil SA
|ITX.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Hermes International SCA
|HRMS.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
|CFR.S
|EU
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|General Mills Inc
|GIS.N
|EU
|Earnings Releases
|Bed Bath & Beyond Inc
|BBBY.OQ
|US
|Earnings Releases
|Expedia Inc
|EXPE.OQ
|US
|Earnings Releases
|Jabil Circuit Inc
|JBL.N
|US
|Earnings Releases
|Thursday 22nd September 2016
|Kier Group PLC
|KIE.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Mitchells & Butlers PLC
|MAB.L
|UK
|Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
|Lamprell PLC
|LAM.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|First Property Group PLC
|FSTP.L
|UK
|Shareholder/Annual Meetings
|Micro Focus International PLC
|MCRO.L
|UK
|Shareholder/Annual Meetings
|Bureau Veritas SA
|BVI.PA
|EU
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Autozone Inc
|AZO.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|AAR Corp
|AIR.N
|US
|Earnings Releases
|Synthesis Energy Systems Inc
|SYMX.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Friday 23rd September 2016
|Finish Line Inc
|FINL.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release