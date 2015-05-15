Companies reporting for week starting Monday 18th May 2015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 18th May 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, European and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 18th May 2015
|Babcock International Group PLC
|BAB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Urban Outfitters Inc
|URBN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 19th May 2015
|Vodafone Group PLC
|VOD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Bloomsbury Publishing PLC
|BLPU.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Topps Tiles PLC
|TPT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|ICAP PLC
|IAP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Land Securities Group PLC
|LAND.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|United Internet AG
|UTDI.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Deutsche Postbank AG
|DPBGng.F
|EU
|Sales release
|Merck KGaA
|MRCG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Greencore Group PLC
|GNC.L
|EU
|Earnings release
|Home Depot Inc
|HD.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wal Mart Stores Inc
|WMT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 20th May 2015
|SSE PLC
|SSE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Marks and Spencer Group PLC
|MKS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Great Portland Estates PLC
|GPOR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Pennon Group PLC
|PNN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Britvic PLC
|BVIC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Burberry Group PLC
|BRBY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Thomas Cook Group PLC
|TCG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Sears Holdings Corp
|SHLD.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Target Corp
|TGT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Lowes Companies Inc
|LOW.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Staples Inc
|SPLS.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Salesforce.com Inc
|CRM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 21st May 2015
|National Grid PLC
|NG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|United Utilities Group PLC
|UU.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Investec PLC
|INVP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Rank Group PLC
|RNK.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Daily Mail and General Trust PLC
|DMGOa.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Royal Mail PLC
|RMG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Dollar Tree Inc
|DLTR.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Best Buy Co Inc
|BBY.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Hewlett-Packard Co
|HPQ.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 22nd May 2015
|Severn Trent PLC
|SVT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Foot Locker Inc
|FL.N
|US
|Earnings release