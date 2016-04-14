Companies reporting for week starting Monday 18th April 2016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 18th April 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 18th April 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 18th April 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 18th April 2016
|Centrica PLC
|CNA.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
|RB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Rio Tinto PLC
|RIO.L
|UK
|Sales release
|L’Oreal SA
|OREP.PA
|UK
|Sales release
|Hasbro Inc
|HAS.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|PepsiCo Inc
|PEP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Morgan Stanley
|MS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|International Business Machines Corp
|IBM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Netflix Inc
|NFLX.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 19th April 2016
|Associated British Foods PLC
|ABF.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Meggitt PLC
|MGGT.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Connect Group PLC
|CNCTC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Ashmore Group PLC
|ASHM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|BHP Billiton PLC
|BLT.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Akzo Nobel NV
|AKZO.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Danone SA
|DANO.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Publicis Groupe SA
|PUBP.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Kuehne und Nagel International AG
|KNIN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Roche Holding AG
|ROG.S
|EU
|Sales release
|Accor SA
|ACCP.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Harley-Davidson Inc
|HOG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Omnicom Group Inc
|OMC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc
|GS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Philip Morris International Inc
|PM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Intel Corp
|INTC.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Yahoo! Inc
|YHOO.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 20th April 2016
|Punch Taverns PLC
|PUB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Essentra PLC
|ESNT.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC
|MONY.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Travis Perkins PLC
|TPK.L
|UK
|Sales release
|GKN PLC
|GKN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|ARM Holdings PLC
|ARM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hochschild Mining PLC
|HOCM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Relx PLC
|REL.L
|UK
|Sales release
|SAP SE
|SAPG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|ASML Holding NV
|ASML.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|ABB Ltd
|ABBN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Syngenta AG
|SYNN.S
|EU
|Sales release
|TeliaSonera AB
|TLSN.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Svenska Handelsbanken AB
|SHBb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Heineken NV
|HEIN.AS
|EU
|Sales release
|Novozymes A/S
|NZYMb.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA
|MICP.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Abbott Laboratories
|ABT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Coca-Cola Co
|KO.N
|US
|Earnings release
|EMC Corp
|EMC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|F5 Networks Inc
|FFIV.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Stryker Corp
|SYK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|American Express Co
|AXP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Newmont Mining Corp
|NEM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Mattel Inc
|MAT.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Qualcomm Inc
|QCOM.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Tractor Supply Co
|TSCO.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Citrix Systems Inc
|CTXS.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|United Rentals Inc
|URI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Yum! Brands Inc
|YUM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 21st April 2016
|SABMiller PLC
|SAB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Ladbrokes PLC
|LAD.L
|UK
|Sales release
|SEGRO PLC
|SGRO.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Go-Ahead Group PLC
|GOG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|SKY PLC
|SKYB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Acacia Mining PLC
|ACAA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Novartis AG
|NOVN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Dassault Systemes SA
|DAST.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Renault SA
|RENA.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Essilor International SA
|ESSI.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson
|ERICb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Schneider Electric SE
|SCHN.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Pernod Ricard SA
|PERP.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|OMV AG
|OMVV.VI
|EU
|Sales release
|Yara International ASA
|YAR.OL
|EU
|Earnings release
|Investor AB
|INVEb.ST
|EU
|Sales release
|Kone Oyj
|KNEBV.HE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Kering SA
|PRTP.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|D.R. Horton Inc
|DHI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Bank of New York Mellon Corp
|BK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Union Pacific Corp
|UNP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Johnson Controls Inc
|JCI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Stanley Black & Decker Inc
|SWK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Rockwell Collins Inc
|COL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Biogen Inc
|BIIB.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|General Motors Co
|GM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Danaher Corp
|DHR.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Southwest Airlines Co
|LUV.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Under Armour Inc
|UAc.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Verizon Communications Inc
|VZ.N
|US
|Earnings release
|E*TRADE Financial Corp
|ETVC.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Microsoft Corp
|MSFT.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Southwestern Energy Co
|SWN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Schlumberger NV
|SLB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Starbucks Corp
|SBUX.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Visa Inc
|V.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Alphabet Inc
|GOOGL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 22nd April 2016
|Volvo AB
|VOLVb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Daimler AG
|DAIGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Banco de Sabadell SA
|SABE.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Interpublic Group of Companies Inc
|IPG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Honeywell International Inc
|HON.N
|US
|Earnings release
|McDonald’s Corp
|MCD.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Kimberly-Clark Corp
|KMB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|American Airlines Group Inc
|AAL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|General Electric Co
|GE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Caterpillar Inc
|CAT.N
|US
|Earnings release