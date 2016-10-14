Companies reporting for week starting Monday 17th October 2016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 17th October 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 17th October 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Burberry Group Plc. – Half Year 2017 Trading Update – Tuesday 18th October 2016 0700 BST
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 17th October 2016
Pearson PLC PSON.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
City of London Investment Group PLC CLIG.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Sales Release
Hasbro Inc HAS.OQ US Earnings Release
Bank of America Corp BAC.N US Earnings Release
J B Hunt Transport Services Inc JBHT.OQ US Earnings Release
Netflix Inc NFLX.OQ US Earnings Release
United Continental Holdings Inc UAL.N US Earnings Release
International Business Machines Corp IBM.N US Earnings Release
Tuesday 18th October 2016
Burberry Group PLC BRBY.L UK Trading Statement Release
Bellway PLC BWY.L UK Earnings Release
Connect Group PLC CNCTC.L UK Earnings Release
Hays PLC HAYS.L UK Trading Statement Release
BHP Billiton PLC BLT.L UK Sales Release
Enagas SA ENAG.MC EU Earnings Release
Danone SA DANO.PA EU Sales Release
Getinge AB GETIb.ST EU Earnings Release
dorma und kaba Holding AG DOKA.S EU Annual Shareholders Meeting
Bureau Veritas SA BVI.PA EU Annual Shareholders Meeting
Bureau Veritas SA BVI.PA EU Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
Accor SA ACCP.PA EU Sales Release
Philip Morris International Inc PM.N US Earnings Release
Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N US Earnings Release
Comerica Inc CMA.N US Earnings Release
W W Grainger Inc GWW.N US Earnings Release
Charles Schwab Corp SCHW.N US Earnings Release
Omnicom Group Inc OMC.N US Earnings Release
Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N US Earnings Release
Regions Financial Corp RF.N US Earnings Release
Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N US Earnings Release
BlackRock Inc BLK.N US Earnings Release
Kansas City Southern KSU.N US Earnings Release
UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N US Earnings Release
Linear Technology Corp LLTC.OQ US Earnings Release
Navient Corp NAVI.OQ US Earnings Release
Intel Corp INTC.OQ US Earnings Release
Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG.OQ US Earnings Release
Wednesday19th October 2016
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC RB.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
U and I Group PLC UAI.L UK Earnings Release
Rentokil Initial PLC RTO.L UK Trading Statement Release
Travis Perkins PLC TPK.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
“Rio Tinto PLC
Rio Tinto Ltd”		 “RIO.L
RIO.AX”		 UK Sales Release
Svenska Handelsbanken AB SHBa.ST EU Earnings Release
Intrum Justitia AB IJ.ST EU Earnings Release
ASML Holding NV ASML.AS EU Earnings Release
Thales SA TCFP.PA EU Sales Release
Carrefour SA CARR.PA EU Sales Release
Elisa Oyj ELISA.HE EU Earnings Release
Metro AG MEOG.DE EU Trading Statement Release
Zalando SE ZALG.DE EU Trading Statement Release
Investor AB INVEb.ST EU Interim Management Statement Release
Akzo Nobel NV AKZO.AS EU Earnings Release
Groupe Eurotunnel SE GETP.PA EU Sales Release
Temenos Group AG TEMN.S EU Earnings Release
Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA MICP.PA EU Sales Release
Dover Corp DOV.N US Earnings Release
U.S. Bancorp USB.N US Earnings Release
BB&T Corp BBT.N US Earnings Release
Halliburton Co HAL.N US Earnings Release
Genuine Parts Co GPC.N US Earnings Release
St. Jude Medical Inc STJ.N US Earnings Release
Seagate Technology PLC STX.OQ US Earnings Release
Abbott Laboratories ABT.N US Earnings Release
Northern Trust Corp NTRS.OQ US Earnings Release
Morgan Stanley MS.N US Earnings Release
Amphenol Corp APH.N US Earnings Release
M&T Bank Corp MTB.N US Earnings Release
Reynolds American Inc RAI.N US Earnings Release
Tractor Supply Co TSCO.OQ US Earnings Release
Lam Research Corp LRCX.OQ US Earnings Release
SL Green Realty Corp SLG.N US Earnings Release
Citrix Systems Inc CTXS.OQ US Earnings Release
Xilinx Inc XLNX.OQ US Earnings Release
United Rentals Inc URI.N US Earnings Release
eBay Inc EBAY.OQ US Earnings Release
American Express Co AXP.N US Earnings Release
FMC Technologies Inc FTI.N US Earnings Release
Mattel Inc MAT.OQ US Earnings Release
Thursday 20th October 2016
International Personal Finance PLC IPF.L UK Trading Statement Release
London Stock Exchange Group PLC LSE.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
SEGRO PLC SGRO.L UK Trading Statement Release
Photo-Me International PLC PHTM.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
BHP Billiton PLC BLT.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Atos SE ATOS.PA EU Sales Release
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB ULVR.L EU Earnings Release
Roche Holding AG ROG.S EU Sales Release
GAM Holding AG GAMH.S EU Earnings Release
Tele2 AB TEL2b.ST EU Earnings Release
Nestle SA NESN.S EU Sales Release
Pernod Ricard SA PERP.PA EU Sales Release
Boliden AB BOL.ST EU Earnings Release
Fabege AB FABG.ST EU Earnings Release
Husqvarna AB HUSQb.ST EU Earnings Release
Aalberts Industries NV AALB.AS EU Sales Release
Publicis Groupe SA PUBP.PA EU Sales Release
Eurofins Scientific SE EUFI.PA EU Sales Release
Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA PLOF.PA EU Sales Release
Icade SA ICAD.PA EU Sales Release
Amer Sports Oyj AMEAS.HE EU Earnings Release
Atlas Copco AB ATCOa.ST EU Earnings Release
Software AG SOWG.DE EU Earnings Release
Bankinter SA BKT.MC EU Earnings Release
Technicolor SA TCH.PA EU Sales Release
Actelion Ltd ATLN.S EU Earnings Release
Valeo SA VLOF.PA EU Sales Release
Gecina SA GFCP.PA EU Sales Release
Tractor Supply Co TSCO.OQ US Earnings Release
Danaher Corp DHR.N US Earnings Release
Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N US Earnings Release
American Airlines Group Inc AAL.OQ US Earnings Release
KLA-Tencor Corp KLAC.OQ US Earnings Release
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.OQ US Earnings Release
Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N US Earnings Release
Illinois Tool Works Inc ITW.N US Earnings Release
Alliance Data Systems Corp ADS.N US Earnings Release
Travelers Companies Inc TRV.N US Earnings Release
T. Rowe Price Group Inc TROW.OQ US Earnings Release
PulteGroup Inc PHM.N US Earnings Release
Snap-On Inc SNA.N US Earnings Release
Textron Inc TXT.N US Earnings Release
PPG Industries Inc PPG.N US Earnings Release
Fifth Third Bancorp FITB.OQ US Earnings Release
American Electric Power Company Inc AEP.N US Earnings Release
Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N US Earnings Release
Franklin Resources Inc BEN.N US Earnings Release
Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N US Earnings Release
Union Pacific Corp UNP.N US Earnings Release
Prologis Inc PLD.N US Earnings Release
Nucor Corp NUE.N US Earnings Release
Microsoft Corp MSFT.OQ US Earnings Release
E*TRADE Financial Corp ETFC.OQ US Earnings Release
Schlumberger NV SLB.N US Earnings Release
PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.OQ US Earnings Release
Southwestern Energy Co SWN.N US Earnings Release
People’s United Financial Inc PBCT.OQ US Earnings Release
Amazon.com Inc AMZN.OQ US Earnings Release
Friday 21st October 2016
Acacia Mining PLC ACAA.L UK Earnings Release
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG.L UK Trading Statement Release
Computacenter PLC CCC.L UK Trading Statement Release
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC DECP.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC HRGV.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
International Public Partnerships Ltd INPP.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Ashmore Group PLC ASHM.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC DECP.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
BB Biotech AG BION.S EU Earnings Release
Telia Company AB TELIA.ST EU Earnings Release
BillerudKorsnas AB (publ) BILL.ST EU Earnings Release
Volvo AB VOLVb.ST EU Sales Release
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERICb.ST EU Sales Release
Umicore NV UMI.BR EU Trading Statement Release
Daimler AG DAIGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Yara International ASA YAR.OL EU Earnings Release
OMV AG OMVV.VI EU Sales Release
Assa Abloy AB ASSAb.ST EU Earnings Release
Metso Oyj METSO.HE EU Earnings Release
Wereldhave NV WEHA.AS EU Earnings Release
Essilor International SA ESSI.PA EU Sales Release
SAP SE SAPG.DE EU Earnings Release
Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA JMT.LS EU Earnings Release
Whirlpool Corp WHR.N US Earnings Release
Citizens Financial Group Inc CFG.N US Earnings Release
Parker-Hannifin Corp PH.N US Earnings Release
Moody’s Corp MCO.N US Earnings Release
McDonald’s Corp MCD.N US Earnings Release
General Electric Co GE.N US Earnings Release
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N US Earnings Release
SunTrust Banks Inc STI.N US Earnings Release
Interpublic Group of Companies Inc IPG.N US Earnings Release
Synchrony Financial SYF.N US Earnings Release
Honeywell International Inc HON.N US Earnings Release
