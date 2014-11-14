Companies reporting for week starting Monday 17th November 2014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 17th November 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday 17th November 2014
|Tyson Foods Inc
|TSN.N
|US
|Q4 results
|Tuesday 18th November 2014
|Serco Group plc
|SRP.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Prudential plc
|PRU.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Balfour Beatty plc
|BALF.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|HomeServe plc
|HSV.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|British Land Company plc
|BLND.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|easyJet plc
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Full-year results
|Manchester United plc
|MANU.N
|US
|Q1 results
|Home Depot Inc
|HD.N
|US
|Q3 results
|PetSmart Inc
|PETM.OQ
|US
|Q3 results
|Wednesday 19th November 2014
|ICAP plc
|IAP.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Royal Mail plc
|RMG.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Staples Inc
|SPLS.OQ
|US
|Q3 results
|Salesforce.com Inc
|CRM.N
|US
|Q3 results
|James Hardie Industries plc
|JHX.N
|AU
|Q2 results
|Orica Ltd
|ORI.AX
|AU
|Prelim results
|Thursday 20th November 2014
|Johnson Matthey plc
|JMAT.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Babcock International Group PLC
|BAB.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|French Connection Group plc
|FCCN.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Investec plc
|INVP.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Mothercare plc
|MTC.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Centrica
|CNA.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Best Buy Co Inc
|BBY.N
|US
|Q3 results
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Q3 results
|Friday 21st November 2014
|No major companies scheduled to report