Companies reporting for week starting Monday 16th November 2015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 16th November 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 16th November 2015
|KBC Groep NV
|KBC.BR
|EU
|Earnings release
|Sonova Holding AG
|SOON.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Julius Baer Gruppe AG
|BAER.VX
|EU
|Sales release
|H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
|HMb.ST
|EU
|Sales release
|Agilent Technologies Inc
|A.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Urban Outfitters Inc
|URBN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 17th November 2015
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC
|SPX.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Enterprise Inns PLC
|ETI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|HomeServe PLC
|HSV.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|easyJet PLC
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Big Yellow Group PLC
|BYG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Intermediate Capital Group PLC
|ICP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Entertainment One Ltd
|ETO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|British Land Company PLC
|BLND.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Halma PLC
|HLMA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA PLC
|FMEG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|United Internet AG
|UTDI.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Home Depot Inc
|HD.N
|US
|Earnings release
|TJX Companies Inc
|TJX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wal Mart Stores Inc
|WMT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 18th November 2015
|Target Corp
|TGT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Lowe’s Companies Inc
|LOW.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Staples Inc
|SPLS.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|NetApp Inc
|NTAP.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Keurig Green Mountain Inc
|GMCR.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Salesforce.com Inc
|CRM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 19th November 2015
|Johnson Matthey PLC
|JMAT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Investec PLC
|INVP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Caledonia Investments PLC
|CLDN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
|ERM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Grainger PLC
|GRI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Poundland Group PLC
|PLND.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Assura PLC
|AGRP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Royal Mail PLC
|RMG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|CRH PLC
|CRH.L
|UK
|Sales release
|ThyssenKrupp AG
|TKAG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Sodexo SA
|EXHO.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Best Buy Co Inc
|BBY.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Intuit Inc
|INTU.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Autodesk Inc
|ADSK.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 20th November 2015
|Spectris PLC
|SXS.L
|UK
|Sales release