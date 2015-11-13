Companies reporting for week starting Monday 16th November 2015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 16th November 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 13, 2015 5:04 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 16th November 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 16th November 2015
KBC Groep NV KBC.BR EU Earnings release
Sonova Holding AG SOON.VX EU Earnings release
Julius Baer Gruppe AG BAER.VX EU Sales release
H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Sales release
Agilent Technologies Inc A.N US Earnings release
Urban Outfitters Inc URBN.OQ US Earnings release
Tuesday 17th November 2015
Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC SPX.L UK Sales release
Enterprise Inns PLC ETI.L UK Earnings release
HomeServe PLC HSV.L UK Earnings release
easyJet PLC EZJ.L UK Earnings release
Big Yellow Group PLC BYG.L UK Earnings release
Intermediate Capital Group PLC ICP.L UK Earnings release
Entertainment One Ltd ETO.L UK Earnings release
British Land Company PLC BLND.L UK Earnings release
Halma PLC HLMA.L UK Earnings release
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA PLC FMEG.DE EU Earnings release
United Internet AG UTDI.DE EU Earnings release
Home Depot Inc HD.N US Earnings release
TJX Companies Inc TJX.N US Earnings release
Wal Mart Stores Inc WMT.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 18th November 2015
Target Corp TGT.N US Earnings release
Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW.N US Earnings release
Staples Inc SPLS.OQ US Earnings release
NetApp Inc NTAP.OQ US Earnings release
Keurig Green Mountain Inc GMCR.OQ US Earnings release
Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N US Earnings release
Thursday 19th November 2015
Johnson Matthey PLC JMAT.L UK Earnings release
Investec PLC INVP.L UK Earnings release
Caledonia Investments PLC CLDN.L UK Earnings release
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC ERM.L UK Earnings release
Grainger PLC GRI.L UK Earnings release
Poundland Group PLC PLND.L UK Earnings release
Assura PLC AGRP.L UK Earnings release
Royal Mail PLC RMG.L UK Earnings release
CRH PLC CRH.L UK Sales release
ThyssenKrupp AG TKAG.DE EU Earnings release
Sodexo SA EXHO.PA EU Earnings release
Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N US Earnings release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Earnings release
Intuit Inc INTU.OQ US Earnings release
Autodesk Inc ADSK.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 20th November 2015
Spectris PLC SXS.L UK Sales release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.