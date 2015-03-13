Companies reporting for week starting Monday 16th March 2015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 16th March 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 16th March 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 16th March 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, European and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Tuesday 17th March 2015
|Just Eat PLC
|JE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|J Sainsbury PLC
|SBRY.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Antofagasta PLC
|ANTO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 18th March 2015
|Smiths Group PLC
|SMIN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hochschild Mining PLC
|HOCM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Thursday 19th March 2015
|Premier Farnell PLC
|PFL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Next PLC
|NXT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|EnQuest PLC
|ENQ.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Ted Baker PLC
|TED.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Savills PLC
|SVS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Friday 20th March 2015
|Berkeley Group Holdings PLC
|BKGH.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Investec PLC
|INVP.L
|UK
|Earnings release