Companies reporting for week starting Monday 16th January 2017

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 16th January 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Morgan Stanley. – Q4 2016/17 Earnings – Tuesday 17th January 2017 before U.S. market open
  • - Burberry Group Plc. – Q3 2016/17 Trading Statement – Wednesday 18th January 2017 0700 GMT
  • - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. – Q4 2016/17 Earnings – Wednesday 18th January 2017 before U.S. market open
  • - Citigroup Inc. – Q4 2016/17 Earnings – Wednesday 18th January 2017 before U.S. market open
  • - Netflix Inc. – Q4 2016/17 Earnings – Wednesday 18th January 2017 after U.S. market close
  • - Royal Mail Plc. – Nine-month 2016/17 Trading Statement – Thursday 19th January 2017 0700 GMT
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 16th January 2017
Ashmore Group PLC ASHM.L UK Sales Release
“Rio Tinto PLC
Rio Tinto Ltd”		 “RIO.L
RIO.AX”		 UK Sales Release
OMV AG OMVV.VI EU Trading Statement Release
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Sales Release
Tuesday 17th January 2017
Provident Financial PLC PFG.L UK Trading Statement Release
Alstom SA ALSO.PA EU Sales Release
Zalando SE ZALG.DE EU Trading Statement Release
Casino Guichard Perrachon SA CASP.PA EU Sales Release
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG LISN.S EU Sales Release
UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N US Earnings Release
Morgan Stanley MS.N US Earnings Release
CSX Corp CSX.OQ US Earnings Release
United Continental Holdings Inc UAL.N US Earnings Release
Wednesday 18th January 2017
Burberry Group PLC BRBY.L UK Trading Statement Release
J D Wetherspoon PLC JDW.L UK Trading Statement Release
Hochschild Mining PLC HOCM.L UK Sales Release
Diploma PLC DPLM.L UK Trading Statement Release
Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC LCL.L UK Trading Statement Release
Experian PLC EXPN.L UK Trading Statement Release
ASML Holding NV ASML.AS EU Earnings Release
Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N US Earnings Release
U.S. Bancorp USB.N US Earnings Release
Charles Schwab Corp SCHW.N US Earnings Release
Northern Trust Corp NTRS.OQ US Earnings Release
Citigroup Inc C.N US Earnings Release
Netflix Inc NFLX.OQ US Earnings Release
Thursday 19th January 2017
Royal Mail PLC RMG.L UK Trading Statement Release
Halfords Group PLC HFD.L UK Trading Statement Release
NCC Group PLC NCCG.L UK Earnings Release
Pets at Home Group PLC PETSP.L UK Trading Statement Release
British Land Company PLC BLND.L UK Trading Statement Release
Workspace Group PLC WKP.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC MONY.L UK Trading Statement Release
Carrefour SA CARR.PA EU Sales Release
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV AD.AS EU Trading Statement Release
Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N US Earnings Release
International Business Machines Corp IBM.N US Earnings Release
American Express Co AXP.N US Earnings Release
Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.OQ US Earnings Release
Friday 20th January 2017
Rockwell Collins Inc COL.N US Earnings Release
Citizens Financial Group Inc CFG.N US Earnings Release
SunTrust Banks Inc STI.N US Earnings Release
Schlumberger NV SLB.N US Earnings Release
Regions Financial Corp RF.N US Earnings Release
General Electric Co GE.N US Earnings Release
