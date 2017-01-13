Companies reporting for week starting Monday 16th January 2017
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 16th January 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 16th January 2017
|Ashmore Group PLC
|ASHM.L
|UK
|Sales Release
|“Rio Tinto PLC
Rio Tinto Ltd”
|“RIO.L
RIO.AX”
|UK
|Sales Release
|OMV AG
|OMVV.VI
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
|HMb.ST
|EU
|Sales Release
|Tuesday 17th January 2017
|Provident Financial PLC
|PFG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Alstom SA
|ALSO.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Zalando SE
|ZALG.DE
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|Casino Guichard Perrachon SA
|CASP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG
|LISN.S
|EU
|Sales Release
|UnitedHealth Group Inc
|UNH.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Morgan Stanley
|MS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|CSX Corp
|CSX.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|United Continental Holdings Inc
|UAL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wednesday 18th January 2017
|Burberry Group PLC
|BRBY.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|J D Wetherspoon PLC
|JDW.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Hochschild Mining PLC
|HOCM.L
|UK
|Sales Release
|Diploma PLC
|DPLM.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC
|LCL.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Experian PLC
|EXPN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|ASML Holding NV
|ASML.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc
|GS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|U.S. Bancorp
|USB.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Charles Schwab Corp
|SCHW.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Northern Trust Corp
|NTRS.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Citigroup Inc
|C.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Netflix Inc
|NFLX.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Thursday 19th January 2017
|Royal Mail PLC
|RMG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Halfords Group PLC
|HFD.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|NCC Group PLC
|NCCG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Pets at Home Group PLC
|PETSP.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|British Land Company PLC
|BLND.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Workspace Group PLC
|WKP.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC
|MONY.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Carrefour SA
|CARR.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV
|AD.AS
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|Bank of New York Mellon Corp
|BK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|International Business Machines Corp
|IBM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|American Express Co
|AXP.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Skyworks Solutions Inc
|SWKS.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Friday 20th January 2017
|Rockwell Collins Inc
|COL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Citizens Financial Group Inc
|CFG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|SunTrust Banks Inc
|STI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Schlumberger NV
|SLB.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Regions Financial Corp
|RF.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|General Electric Co
|GE.N
|US
|Earnings Release