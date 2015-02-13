Companies reporting for week starting Monday 16th February 2015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 16th February 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 13, 2015 4:27 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 16th February 2015.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and European companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK, US and European companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 16th February 2015
Hammerson PLC HMSO.L UK Earnings release
Fidessa Group PLC FDSA.L UK Earnings release
Infinis Energy PLC INFII.L UK Sales release
Acacia Mining PLC ACAA.L UK Earnings release
Puma SE PUMG.DE EU Earnings release
Tuesday 17th February 2015
Monitise PLC MONI.L UK Earnings release
Pendragon PLC PDG.L UK Earnings release
John Wood Group PLC WG.L UK Earnings release
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG.L UK Earnings release
MGM Resorts International MGM.N US Earnings release
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT.OQ US Earnings release
Fossil Group Inc FOSL.OQ US Earnings release
Orange SA ORAN.PA EU Earnings release
Wednesday 18th February 2015
Galliford Try PLC GFRD.L UK Earnings release
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N US Earnings release
Duke Energy Corp DUK.N US Earnings release
Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N US Earnings release
Avis Budget Group Inc CAR.OQ US Earnings release
Iberdrola SA IBE.MC EU Earnings release
Accor SA ACCP.PA EU Earnings release
Lafarge SA LAFP.PA EU Earnings release
Credit Agricole SA CAGR.PA EU Earnings release
Carlsberg A/S CARlb.CO EU Earnings release
Peugeot SA PEUP.PA EU Earnings release
Eni SpA ENI.MI EU Earnings release
Thursday 19th February 2015
BAE Systems PLC BAES.L UK Earnings release
Rexam PLC REX.L UK Earnings release
Rathbone Brothers PLC RAT.L UK Earnings release
Go-Ahead Group PLC GOG.L UK Earnings release
Sports Direct International PLC SPD.L UK Sales release
Centrica PLC CNA.L UK Earnings release
Noble Energy Inc NBL.N US Earnings release
Wal-Mart Stores Inc WMT.N US Earnings release
Swiss Re AG SRENH.VX EU Earnings release
Dexia SA DEXI.BR EU Earnings release
Nestle SA NESN.VX EU Earnings release
Air France KLM SA AIRF.PA EU Earnings release
Aegon NV AEGN.AS EU Earnings release
Friday 20th February 2015
Essentra PLC ESNT.L UK Earnings release
Standard Life PLC SL.L UK Earnings release
Pinnacle West Capital Corp PNW.N US Earnings release
Deere & Co DE.N US Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.