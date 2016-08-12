Companies reporting for week starting Monday 15th August 2016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 15th August 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 12, 2016 11:54 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 15th August 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - BHP Billiton Plc. – Full-Year 2015/16 Earnings – Tuesday 16th August 2016 0730 BST
  • - Kingfisher Plc. – Q2 Trading Statement – Thursday 18th August 2016 0700 BST
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 15th August 2016
Bovis Homes Group PLC BVS.L UK Earnings release
RIT Capital Partners PLC RCP.L UK Earnings release
Clarkson PLC CKN.L UK Earnings release
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Sales release
Tuesday 16th August 2016
Polypipe Group PLC PLP.L UK Earnings release
John Menzies PLC MNZS.L UK Earnings release
Mears Group PLC MERG.L UK Earnings release
Antofagasta PLC ANTO.L UK Earnings release
Cairn Energy PLC CNE.L UK Earnings release
John Wood Group PLC WG.L UK Earnings release
Hochschild Mining PLC HOCM.L UK Earnings release
BHP Billiton PLC BLT.L UK Earnings release
Schindler Holding AG SCHP.S EU Earnings release
Home Depot Inc HD.N US Earnings release
TJX Companies Inc TJX.N US Earnings release
Urban Outfitters Inc URBN.OQ US Earnings release
Wednesday 17th August 2016
Lookers PLC LOOK.L UK Earnings release
CLS Holdings PLC CLSH.L UK Earnings release
Balfour Beatty PLC BALF.L UK Earnings release
Admiral Group PLC ADML.L UK Earnings release
Gem Diamonds Ltd GEMD.L UK Earnings release
ABN AMRO Group NV ABNd.AS EU Earnings release
Carlsberg A/S CARLb.CO EU Earnings release
Target Corp TGT.N US Earnings release
Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW.N US Earnings release
Staples Inc SPLS.OQ US Earnings release
Analog Devices Inc ADI.OQ US Earnings release
Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.OQ US Earnings release
NetApp Inc NTAP.OQ US Earnings release
L Brands Inc LB.N US Earnings release
Agilent Technologies Inc A.N US Earnings release
Thursday 18th August 2016
EVRAZ plc EVRE.L UK Earnings release
Rank Group PLC RNK.L UK Earnings release
Capital & Regional PLC CAL.L UK Earnings release
Premier Oil PLC PMO.L UK Earnings release
Kingfisher PLC KGF.L UK Sales release
KAZ Minerals PLC KAZ.L UK Earnings release
Jyske Bank A/S JYSK.CO EU Earnings release
Vestas Wind Systems A/S VWS.CO EU Earnings release
Nestle SA NESN.S EU Earnings release
Swisscom AG SCMN.S EU Earnings release
Raiffeisen Bank International AG RBIV.VI EU Earnings release
Hormel Foods Corp HRL.N US Earnings release
Wal Mart Stores Inc WMT.N US Earnings release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Earnings release
Applied Materials Inc AMAT.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 19th August 2016
Foot Locker Inc FL.N US Earnings release
Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL.N US Earnings release
Deere & Co DE.N US Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.