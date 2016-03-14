Companies reporting for week starting Monday 14th March 2016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 14th March 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - J Sainsbury Plc. Q4 2015 trading statement – Tuesday 15th March 7:00am GMT
  • - Ocado Group Plc. Q1 2016 trading statement – Tuesday 15th March 7:00am GMT
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 14th March 2016
NMC Health PLC NMC.L UK Earnings release
Viacom Inc VIAB.OQ US Annual meeting
Tuesday 15th March 2016
Mears Group PLC MERG.L UK Earnings release
EVRAZ PLC EVRE.L UK Earnings release
J Sainsbury PLC SBRY.L UK Sales release
Inchcape PLC INCH.L UK Earnings release
SDL PLC SDL.L UK Earnings release
Ocado Group PLC OCDO.L UK Sales release
legal & General Group PLC LGEN.L UK Earnings release
Antofagasta PLC ANTO.L UK Earnings release
Balfour Beatty PLC BALF.L UK Earnings release
Cairn Energy PLC CNE.L UK Earnings release
Numericable SFR SA NUME.PA EU Earnings release
Galenica AG GALN.S EU Earnings release
Geberit AG GEBN.S EU Earnings release
Altice NV ATCB.AS EU Earnings release
H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Sales release
Oracle Corp ORCL.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 16th March 2016
Xaar PLC XAR.L UK Earnings release
Smiths Group PLC SMIN.L UK Earnings release
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC HIK.L UK Earnings release
John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd JLIF.L UK Earnings release
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG BMWg_p.DE EU Earnings release
Brenntag AG BNRGn.DE EU Earnings release
Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft in Muenchen AG MUVGn.DE EU Earnings release
Progressive Corp PGR.N US Earnings release
FedEx Corp FDX.N US Earnings release
Thursday 17th March 2016
OneSavings Bank PLC OSBO.L UK Earnings release
Premier Farnell PLC PFL.L UK Earnings release
Kier Group PLC KIE.L UK Earnings release
SOCO International PLC SIA.L UK Earnings release
EnQuest PLC ENQ.L UK Earnings release
Spire Healthcare Group PLC SPI.L UK Sales release
Telecom Italia SpA TLITn.MI EU Earnings release
United Internet AG UTDI.DE EU Earnings release
Snam SpA SRG.MI EU Earnings release
Heidelbergcement AG HEIG.DE EU Earnings release
Lafargeholcim Ltd LHN.S EU Earnings release
Adobe Systems Inc ADBE.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 18th March 2016
Eni SpA ENI.MI EU Earnings release
Deutsche Wohnen AG DWNG.DE EU Earnings release
Assicurazioni Generali SpA GASI.MI EU Earnings release
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA GBLB.BR EU Earnings release
Tiffany & Co TIF.N US Earnings release
