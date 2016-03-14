Companies reporting for week starting Monday 14th March 2016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 14th March 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 14th March 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 14th March 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 14th March 2016
|NMC Health PLC
|NMC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Viacom Inc
|VIAB.OQ
|US
|Annual meeting
|Tuesday 15th March 2016
|Mears Group PLC
|MERG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|EVRAZ PLC
|EVRE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|J Sainsbury PLC
|SBRY.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Inchcape PLC
|INCH.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|SDL PLC
|SDL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Ocado Group PLC
|OCDO.L
|UK
|Sales release
|legal & General Group PLC
|LGEN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Antofagasta PLC
|ANTO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Balfour Beatty PLC
|BALF.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Cairn Energy PLC
|CNE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Numericable SFR SA
|NUME.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Galenica AG
|GALN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Geberit AG
|GEBN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Altice NV
|ATCB.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
|HMb.ST
|EU
|Sales release
|Oracle Corp
|ORCL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 16th March 2016
|Xaar PLC
|XAR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Smiths Group PLC
|SMIN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
|HIK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd
|JLIF.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
|BMWg_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Brenntag AG
|BNRGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft in Muenchen AG
|MUVGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Progressive Corp
|PGR.N
|US
|Earnings release
|FedEx Corp
|FDX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 17th March 2016
|OneSavings Bank PLC
|OSBO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Premier Farnell PLC
|PFL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Kier Group PLC
|KIE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|SOCO International PLC
|SIA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|EnQuest PLC
|ENQ.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Spire Healthcare Group PLC
|SPI.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Telecom Italia SpA
|TLITn.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|United Internet AG
|UTDI.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Snam SpA
|SRG.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Heidelbergcement AG
|HEIG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Lafargeholcim Ltd
|LHN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Adobe Systems Inc
|ADBE.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 18th March 2016
|Eni SpA
|ENI.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Deutsche Wohnen AG
|DWNG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Assicurazioni Generali SpA
|GASI.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA
|GBLB.BR
|EU
|Earnings release
|Tiffany & Co
|TIF.N
|US
|Earnings release