Companies reporting for week starting Monday 13th February 2017

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 13th February 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Tui AG. – Q1 2017 Earnings – Tuesday 14th February 2017 06.00am
  • - Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC. – Full year 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 14th February 2017 BMO
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 13th February 2017
Imagination Technologies Group PLC IMG.L UK Trading Statement Release
Fidessa Group PLC FDSA.L UK Earnings Release
Bgeo Group PLC BGEO.L UK Earnings Release
Rexel SA RXL.PA EU Earnings Release
Saab AB SAABb.ST EU Earnings Release
Icade SA ICAD.PA EU Earnings Release
Societe BIC SA BICP.PA EU Earnings Release
Vornado Realty Trust VNO.N US Earnings Release
Noble Energy Inc NBL.N US Earnings Release
Tuesday 14th Febraury 2017
Tui AG TUIGn.DE UK Earnings Release
Acacia Mining PLC ACAA.L UK Earnings Release
Spectris PLC SMP.L UK Earnings Release
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC RR.L UK Earnings Release
Heidelbergcement AG HEIG.DE EU Earnings Release
Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S EU Earnings Release
Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA MICP.PA EU Earnings Release
Randstad Holding nv RAND.AS EU Earnings Release
Actelion Ltd ATLN.S EU Earnings Release
Securitas AB SECUb.ST EU Earnings Release
Discovery Communications Inc DISCA.OQ US Earnings Release
Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc DPS.N US Sales Release
Molson Coors Brewing Co TAP.N US Earnings Release
American International Group Inc AIG.N US Earnings Release
Agilent Technologies Inc A.N US Earnings Release
Express Scripts Holding Co ESRX.OQ US Earnings Release
Devon Energy Corp DVN.N US Earnings Release
Wednesday 15th February 2017
Schindler Holding AG SCHP.S EU Earnings Release
Credit Agricole SA CAGR.PA EU Earnings Release
Koninklijke DSM NV DSMN.AS EU Earnings Release
“Heineken NV
Heineken Holding NV” 		“HEIN.AS
HEIO.AS”		 EU Earnings Release
Akzo Nobel NV AKZO.AS EU Earnings Release
ABN AMRO Group NV ABNd.AS EU Earnings Release
Air Liquide SA AIRP.PA EU Earnings Release
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Earnings Release
Danone SA DANO.PA EU Earnings Release
Deutsche Boerse AG DB11.DE EU Earnings Release
PepsiCo Inc PEP.N US Earnings Release
Analog Devices Inc ADI.OQ US Earnings Release
Marriott International Inc MAR.OQ US Earnings Release
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc IFF.N US Earnings Release
NetApp Inc NTAP.OQ US Earnings Release
Applied Materials Inc AMAT.OQ US Earnings Release
TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.OQ US Earnings Release
Equinix Inc EQIX.OQ US Earnings Release
Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.OQ US Earnings Release
CBS Corp CBS.N US Earnings Release
Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N US Earnings Release
Kraft Heinz Co KHC.OQ US Earnings Release
Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N US Earnings Release
Thursday 16th February 2017
Coca Cola HBC AG CCH.L UK Earnings Release
Drax Group PLC DRX.L UK Earnings Release
Safestore Holdings PLC SAFE.L UK Earnings Release
Pendragon PLC PDG.L UK Earnings Release
Shire PLC SHP.L UK Earnings Release
Straumann Holding AG STMN.S EU Earnings Release
Clariant AG CLN.S EU Earnings Release
Cap Gemini SA CAPP.PA EU Earnings Release
Telenet Group Holding NV TNET.BR EU Earnings Release
Nestle SA NESN.S EU Earnings Release
OMV AG OMVV.VI EU Earnings Release
Schneider Electric SE SCHN.PA EU Earnings Release
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) SOBIV.ST EU Earnings Release
Valeo SA VLOF.PA EU Earnings Release
Duke Energy Corp DUK.N US Earnings Release
PG&E Corp PCG.N US Sales Release
Charter Communications Inc CHTR.OQ US Earnings Release
Friday 17th Febraury 2017
Essentra PLC ESNT.L UK Earnings Release
SEGRO PLC SGRO.L UK Earnings Release
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC MLC.L UK Earnings Release
Allianz SE ALVG.DE EU Earnings Release
Aegon NV AEGN.AS EU Earnings Release
Swedish Match AB SWMA.ST EU Earnings Release
Essilor International SA ESSI.PA EU Earnings Release
Campbell Soup Co CPB.N US Earnings Release
Spectra Energy Corp SE.N US Earnings Release
Moody’s Corp MCO.N US Earnings Release
Deere & Co DE.N US Earnings Release
