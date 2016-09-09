Companies reporting for week starting Monday 12th September 2016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 12th September 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Associated British Foods Plc. – Pre-Close Trading Statement – Monday 12th September 2016 0700 BST
  • - Ocado Group Plc. – Q3 2016 Trading Statement – Tuesday 13th September 2016 0700 BST
  • - WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc. – Half-Year 2016 Earnings – Thursday 15th September 2016 0700 BST
  • - Next Plc. – Half-Year 2016 Earnings – Thursday 15th September 2016 0700 BST
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 12th September 2016
Associated British Foods PLC ABF.L UK Trading Statement release
John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd JLIF.L UK Earnings release
Ferrexpo PLC FXPO.L UK Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
Patterson Companies Inc PDCO.OQ US Annual Shareholders Meeting
Tuesday 13th September 2016
Ocado Group PLC HFD.L UK Trading Statement release
JD Sports Fashion PLC JD.L UK Earnings Release
Oxford Instruments PLC OXIG.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Daejan Holdings PLC DJAN.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Partners Group Holding AG PGHN.S EU Earnings Release
W W Grainger Inc GWW.N US Sales Release
Wednesday 14th September 2016
Dunelm Group PLC DNLM.L UK Earnings release
Galliford Try PLC GFRD.L UK Earnings release
Pets at Home Group PLC PETSP.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
SuperGroup PLC SGP.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA CFR.S EU Trading Statement Release
Hermes International SCA HRMS.PA EU Earnings Release
Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA CFR.S EU Annual Shareholders Meeting
Ryanair Holdings PLC RYA.I EU Annual Shareholders Meeting
Zodiac Aerospace SA ZODC.PA EU Sales Release
Expedia Inc EXPE.OQ US Annual Shareholders Meeting
Thursday 15th September 2016
Poundland Group PLC PLND.L UK Trading Statement Release
Booker Group PLC BOK.L UK Trading Statement Release
Premier Farnell PLC PFL.L UK Earnings Release
WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC MRW.L UK Earnings Release
Ricardo PLC RCDO.L UK Earnings Release
Ophir Energy PLC OPHR.L UK Earnings Release
Next PLC NXT.L UK Earnings Release
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Sales Release
Range Resources Corp RRC.N US Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
Progressive Corp PGR.N US Earnings Release
Oracle Corp ORCL.N US Earnings Release
NetApp Inc NTAP.OQ US Annual Shareholders Meeting
Friday 16th September 2016
“Investec PLC
Investec Ltd”		 INVP.L UK Earnings release
