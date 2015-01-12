Companies reporting for week starting Monday 12th January 2015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 12th January 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday 12th January 2015
|Lamprell PLC
|LAM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|AO World PLC
|AO.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Taylor Wimpey PLC
|TW.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Tiffany & Co
|TIF.N
|US
|Sales statement
|Alcoa Inc
|AA.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 13th January 2015
|Debenhams PLC
|DEB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Rathbone Brothers PLC
|RAT.L
|UK
|Sales release
|WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC
|MRW.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Greggs PLC
|GRG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|ASOS PLC
|ASOS.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Michael Page International PLC
|MPI.L
|UK
|Sales release
|CSX Corp
|CSX.N
|UK
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 14th January 2015
|Premier Oil PLC
|PMO.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Fenner PLC
|FENR.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Barratt Developments PLC
|BDEV.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Ocado Group PLC
|OCDO.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Burberry Group PLC
|BRBY.L
|UK
|Sales release
|JPMorgan Chase & Co
|JPM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wells Fargo & Co
|WFC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 15th January 2015
|Home Retail Group PLC
|HOME.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Associated British Foods PLC
|ABF.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Tullow Oil PLC
|TLW.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Bovis Homes Group PLC
|BVS.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Mothercare PLC
|MTC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Experian PLC
|EXPN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Best Buy Co Inc
|BBY.N
|US
|Sales release
|Citigroup Inc
|C.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Charles Schwab Corp
|SCHW.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Bank of America Corp
|BAC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Schlumberger NV
|SLB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Intel Corp
|INTC.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|BlackRock Inc
|BLK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 16th January 2015
|JD Sports Fashion PLC
|JD.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC
|MONY.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Spectris PLC
|SXS.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc
|GS.N
|US
|Earnings release