Companies reporting for week starting Monday 12th January 2015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 12th January 2015.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 12th January 2015
Lamprell PLC LAM.L UK Sales release
AO World PLC AO.L UK Sales release
Taylor Wimpey PLC TW.L UK Sales release
Tiffany & Co TIF.N US Sales statement
Alcoa Inc AA.N US Earnings release
Tuesday 13th January 2015
Debenhams PLC DEB.L UK Sales release
Rathbone Brothers PLC RAT.L UK Sales release
WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC MRW.L UK Sales release
Greggs PLC GRG.L UK Sales release
ASOS PLC ASOS.L UK Sales release
Michael Page International PLC MPI.L UK Sales release
CSX Corp CSX.N UK Earnings release
Wednesday 14th January 2015
Premier Oil PLC PMO.L UK Sales release
Fenner PLC FENR.L UK Sales release
Barratt Developments PLC BDEV.L UK Sales release
Ocado Group PLC OCDO.L UK Sales release
Burberry Group PLC BRBY.L UK Sales release
JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N US Earnings release
Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N US Earnings release
Thursday 15th January 2015
Home Retail Group PLC HOME.L UK Sales release
Associated British Foods PLC ABF.L UK Sales release
Tullow Oil PLC TLW.L UK Sales release
Bovis Homes Group PLC BVS.L UK Sales release
Mothercare PLC MTC.L UK Sales release
Experian PLC EXPN.L UK Sales release
Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N US Sales release
Citigroup Inc C.N US Earnings release
Charles Schwab Corp SCHW.N US Earnings release
Bank of America Corp BAC.N US Earnings release
Schlumberger NV SLB.N US Earnings release
Intel Corp INTC.OQ US Earnings release
BlackRock Inc BLK.N US Earnings release
Friday 16th January 2015
JD Sports Fashion PLC JD.L UK Sales release
Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC MONY.L UK Sales release
Spectris PLC SXS.L UK Sales release
Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N US Earnings release
