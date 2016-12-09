Companies reporting for week starting Monday 12th December 2016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 12th December 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 12th December 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Dixons Carphone. – Half Year 2016/17 Earnings – Thu 14th December 2016 08.00 am GMT
Company Ticker Region Results
Tuesday 13th December 2016
Carpetright PLC CPRC.L UK Earnings Release
Bellway PLC BWY.L UK Trading Statement Release
Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV COLR.BR EU Earnings Release
Monsanto Co MON.N US Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
W W Grainger Inc GWW.N UK Sales Release
Wednesday 14th December 2016
John Wood Group PLC WG.L UK Trading Statement Release
Dixons Carphone PLC DC.L UK Earnings Release
Micro Focus International PLC MCRO.L UK Earnings Release
Metro AG MEOG.DE EU Earnings Release
Industria de Diseno Textil SA ITX.MC EU Earnings Release
Progressive Corp PGR.N US Earnings Release
Autozone Inc AZO.N US Annual Shareholders Meeting
Thursday 15th December 2016
Centrica PLC CNA.L UK Trading Statement Release
PZ Cussons PLC PZC.L UK Trading Statement Release
Go-Ahead Group PLC GOG.L UK Trading Statement Release
Petrofac Ltd PFC.L UK Trading Statement Release
H ∧ M Hennes ∧ Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Sales Release
Zodiac Aerospace SA ZODC.PA EU Sales Release
Spectra Energy Corp SE.N US Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
Adobe Systems Inc ADBE.OQ US Earnings Release
Oracle Corp ORCL.N US Earnings Release
Friday 16th December 2016
Tui AG TUIGn.DE UK Earnings Release
DS Smith PLC SMDS.L UK Earnings Release
