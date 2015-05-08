Companies reporting for week starting Monday 11th May 2015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 11th May 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 11th May 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 11th May 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, European and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 11th May 2015
|Lonmin PLC
|LMI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Diploma PLC
|DPLM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Intesa Sanpaolo SpA
|ISP.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|UK
|Sales release
|Tuesday 12th May 2015
|Enterprise Inns PLC
|ETI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hiscox Ltd
|HSX.L
|UK
|Sales release
|easyJet PLC
|EZI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Experian PLC
|EXPN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|3i Infrastructure PLC
|3IN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|ThyssenKrupp AG
|TKAG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Allianz SE
|ALVG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Deutsche Post AG
|DPWGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Vivendi SA
|VIV.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 13th May 2015
|Premier Oil PLC
|PMO.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Compass Group PLC
|CPG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Galliford Try PLC
|GFRD.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Barratt Developments PLC
|BDEV.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Markit Ltd
|MRKT.OQ
|UK
|Earnings release
|SABMiller PLC
|SAB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|TUI Travel Ltd
|UK
|Earnings release
|Sky Deutschland AG
|SKYDn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG
|O2Dn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|RWE AG
|RWEG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|TUI AG
|TUIGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|DTEGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Ralph Lauren Corp
|RL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Cisco Systems Inc
|CSCO.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 14th May 2015
|3iGroup PLC
|III.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|British Land Company PLC
|BLND.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Keller Group PLC
|KLR.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Grainger PLC
|GRI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Mitchells & Butlers PLC
|MAB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Old Mutual PLC
|OML.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Aggreko PLC
|AGGK.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Balfour Beatty PLC
|BALF.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Vedanta Resources PLC
|VED.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Talktalk Telecom Group PLC
|TALK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Manchester United PLC
|MANU.N
|UK
|Earnings release
|Telefonica SA
|TEF.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Friday 15th May 2015
|EnQuest PLC
|ENQ.L
|UK
|Sales release