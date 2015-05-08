Companies reporting for week starting Monday 11th May 2015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 11th May 2015.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, European and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK, European and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 11th May 2015
Lonmin PLC LMI.L UK Earnings release
Diploma PLC DPLM.L UK Earnings release
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA ISP.MI EU Earnings release
Gap Inc GPS.N UK Sales release
Tuesday 12th May 2015
Enterprise Inns PLC ETI.L UK Earnings release
Hiscox Ltd HSX.L UK Sales release
easyJet PLC EZI.L UK Earnings release
Experian PLC EXPN.L UK Earnings release
3i Infrastructure PLC 3IN.L UK Earnings release
ThyssenKrupp AG TKAG.DE EU Earnings release
Allianz SE ALVG.DE EU Earnings release
Deutsche Post AG DPWGn.DE EU Earnings release
Vivendi SA VIV.PA EU Earnings release
Wednesday 13th May 2015
Premier Oil PLC PMO.L UK Sales release
Compass Group PLC CPG.L UK Earnings release
Galliford Try PLC GFRD.L UK Sales release
Barratt Developments PLC BDEV.L UK Sales release
Markit Ltd MRKT.OQ UK Earnings release
SABMiller PLC SAB.L UK Earnings release
TUI Travel Ltd UK Earnings release
Sky Deutschland AG SKYDn.DE EU Earnings release
Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG O2Dn.DE EU Earnings release
RWE AG RWEG.DE EU Earnings release
TUI AG TUIGn.DE EU Earnings release
Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGn.DE EU Earnings release
Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N US Earnings release
Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 14th May 2015
3iGroup PLC III.L UK Earnings release
British Land Company PLC BLND.L UK Earnings release
Keller Group PLC KLR.L UK Sales release
Grainger PLC GRI.L UK Earnings release
Mitchells & Butlers PLC MAB.L UK Earnings release
Old Mutual PLC OML.L UK Sales release
Aggreko PLC AGGK.L UK Sales release
Balfour Beatty PLC BALF.L UK Sales release
Vedanta Resources PLC VED.L UK Earnings release
Talktalk Telecom Group PLC TALK.L UK Earnings release
Manchester United PLC MANU.N UK Earnings release
Telefonica SA TEF.MC EU Earnings release
Friday 15th May 2015
EnQuest PLC ENQ.L UK Sales release
