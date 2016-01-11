Companies reporting for week starting Monday 11th January 2016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 11th January 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 11th January 2016
|AO World PLC
|AO.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Continental AG
|CONG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Alcoa Inc
|AA.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 12th January 2016
|WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC
|MRW.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Big Yellow Group PLC
|BYG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Saga PLC
|SAGAG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Michael Page International PLC
|MPI.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Debenhams PLC
|DEB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Metro AG
|MEOG.DE
|EU
|Sales release
|CSX Corp
|CSX.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 13th January 2016
|Dunelm Group PLC
|DNLM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Hays PLC
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Tullow Oil PLC
|TLW.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Fenner PLC
|FENR.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Barratt Developments PLC
|BDEV.L
|UK
|Sales release
|J Sainsbury PLC
|SBRY.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Sodexo SA
|EXHO.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Geberit AG
|GEBN.VX
|EU
|Sales release
|Thursday 14th January 2016
|Jupiter Fund Management PLC
|JUP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Tesco PLC
|TSCO.L
|UK
|Sales release
|SIG PLC
|SHI.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Restaurant Group PLC
|RTN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|JD Sports Fashion PLC
|JD.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Booker Group PLC
|BOK.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Ashmore Group PLC
|ASHM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Premier Oil PLC
|PMO.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Associated British Foods PLC
|ABF.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Burberry Group PLC
|BRBY.L
|UK
|Sales release
|William Hill PLC
|WMH.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Home Retail Group PLC
|HOME.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG
|LISP.S
|EU
|Sales release
|Partners Group Holding AG
|PGHN.S
|EU
|Sales release
|Alstom SA
|ALSO.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
|CFR.VX
|EU
|Sales release
|Beiersdorf AG
|BEIG.DE
|EU
|Sales release
|Best Buy Co Inc
|BBY.N
|US
|Sales release
|JPMorgan Chase & Co
|JPM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Intel Corp
|INTC.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 15th January 2016
|Experian PLC
|EXPN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Carrefour SA
|CARR.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
|HMb.ST
|EU
|Sales release
|Regions Financial Corp
|RF.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Fastenal Co
|FAST.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Citigroup Inc
|C.N
|US
|Earnings release
|PNC Financial Services Group Inc
|PNC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|BlackRock Inc
|BLK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|U.S. Bancorp
|USB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wells Fargo & Co
|WFC.N
|US
|Earnings release