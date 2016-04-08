Companies reporting for week starting Monday 11th April 2016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 11th April 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Tesco PLC – Full Year 2015 Earnings – Wednesday 13th April 7:00am BST
  • - JPMorgan Chase & Co – Q1 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 13th April before US market open
  • - Burberry Group PLC – Full Year 2015 Trading Statement – Thursday 14th April 7:00am BST
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 11th April 2016
Carr’s Group PLC CARRC.L UK Earnings release
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE LVMH.PA EU Sales release
Alcoa Inc AA.N US Earnings release
Tuesday 12th April 2016
Nanoco Group PLC NANON.L UK Earnings release
Michael Page International PLC MPI.L UK Sales release
Sika AG SIK.S EU Sales release
Givaudan SA GIVN.S EU Sales release
Fastenal Co FAST.OQ US Earnings release
CSX Corp CSX.OQ US Earnings release
Wednesday 13th April 2016
Jupiter Fund Management PLC JUP.L UK Sales release
Tesco PLC TSCO.L UK Earnings release
Halfords Group PLC HFD.L UK Sales release
JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N US Earnings release
Thursday 14th April 2016
Debenhams PLC DEB.L UK Earnings release
Hays PLC HAYS.L UK Sales release
Persimmon PLC PSN.L UK Sales release
JD Sports Fashion PLC JD.L UK Earnings release
NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd NBLS.L UK Earnings release
Poundland Group PLC PLND.L UK Sales release
Unilever PLC ULVR.L UK Sales release
Burberry Group PLC BRBY.L UK Sales release
Rio Tinto PLC RIO.L US Annual meeting
Costco Wholesale Corp COST.OQ US Sales release
BP PLC BP.L UK Annual meeting
Exor SpA EXOR.MI EU Earnings release
Sodexo SA EXHO.PA EU Earnings release
Nestle SA NESN.S EU Sales release
Christian Dior SE DIOR.PA EU Sales release
Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N US Earnings release
Progressive Corp PGR.N US Earnings release
PNC Financial Services Group Inc PNC.N US Earnings release
BlackRock Inc BLK.N US Earnings release
Bank of America Corp BAC.N US Earnings release
Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N US Earnings release
Friday 15th April 2016
ICG Enterprise Trust PLC ICGT.L UK Earnings release
Man Group PLC EMG.L UK Sales release
Galp Energia SGPS SA GALP.LS EU Sales release
Carrefour SA CARR.PA EU Sales release
H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Sales release
Regions Financial Corp RF.N US Earnings release
Citigroup Inc C.N US Earnings release
Charles Schwab Corp SCHW.N US Earnings release
Economic Calendar

