Companies reporting for week starting Monday 10th November 2014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 10th November 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK, US and Asian Companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 10th November 2014
 Man Utd plc (10-15/11)  MANU.N  UK  Earnings release
 Cineworld Groupl plc  CINE.L  UK Interim statement
 Lonmin plc  LMI.L  UK  2014 results
 Trinity Mirror plc  TNI.L  UK  Interim statement
 Hammerson plc HMSO.L  UK  Q3 results
 Hiscox Ltd  HSX.L  UK  Q3 results
 AVEVA Group plc  AVV.L  UK  Half-year results
 Sotheby’s  BID.N  US  Q3 results
 McDonald’s Corp  MCD.N  US  Sales release
Tuesday 11th November 2014
 Vodafone Group plc  VOD.L  UK  Half-year results
 Taylor Wimpey plc  TW.L  UK  Interim statement
 Land Securities Group plc  LAND.L  UK  Half-year results
 Capita plc  CPI.L  UK  Q3 results
 Incitec Pivot Ltd  IPL.AX  AU  Prelim results
 Genting Singapore plc  GENS.SI  SG  Q3 results
 Wilmar International Ltd  WLIL.SI  SG  Q3 results
 Petra Foods Ltd  PEFO.SI  SG  Q3 results
Wednesday 12th November 2014
 Punch Taverns plc  PUB.L  UK  Prelim results
 SSE plc  SSE.L  UK  Half-year results
 Kier Group plc  KIE.L  UK  Interim statement
 WH Smith plc  SMWH.L  UK  Interim statement
 Tullow Oil plc  TLW.L  UK  Interim statement
 Barratt Developments plc  BDEV.L  UK  Interim statement
 G4S plc  GFS.L  UK  Q3 results
 Moneysupermarket.Com Group plc  MONY.L  UK  Q3 results
 J Sainsbury plc  SBRY.L  UK  Half-year results
 Burberry Group plc  BRBY.L  UK  Interim statement
 CSR plc  CSR.L  UK  Q3 results
 Macy’s Inc  M.N  US  Q3 results
 Cisco Systems Inc  CSCO.OQ  US  Q1 results
 AusNet Services  AST.AX  AU  Interim statement
 DuluxGroup Ltd  DLX.AX  AU  Prelim results
 Fraser and Neave Ltd  FRNM.SI  SG  2014 results
 City Developments Ltd  CTDM.SI  SG  Q3 results
 Cape plc  CIU.L  SG  Q3 results
 Golden Agri-Resources Ltd  GAGR.SI  SG  Q3 results
 Biosensors International Group plc  BIOS.SI  SG  Q2 results
Thursday 13th November 2014
 Rolls-Royce Holdings plc  RR.L  UK  Interim statement
 Rexam plc  REX.L  UK  Interim statement
 Spirent Communications plc  SPT.L  UK  Q3 results
 London Stock Exchange Group plc  LSE.L  UK  Interim statement
 ITV plc  ITV.L  UK  Q3 results
 Premier Oil plc  PMO.L  UK  Interim statement
 3i Group plc  III.L  UK  Half-year results
 Ted Baker plc  TED.L  UK  Interim statement
 SOCO International plc  SIA.L  UK  Interim statement
 SABMiller plc  SAB.L  UK  Half-year results
 Vedanta Resources plc  VED.L  UK  Interim statement
 Wal-Mart Stores  WMT.N  US  Q3 results
 Applied Materials Inc  AMAT.OQ  US  Q4 results
 Graincorp Ltd  GNC.AX  AU  Prelim results
 Paladin Energy Ltd  PDN.AX  AU  Q1 results
 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd  STEL.SI  SG  Q2 results
Friday 14th November 2014
 Aggreko plc  AGGK.L  UK  Q3 results
 InterOil Corp  IOC.N  AU  Q3 results
 Olam International Ltd  OLAM.SI  SG  Q1 results
 Tat Hong Holdings Ltd  TAT.SI  SG  Q2 results
