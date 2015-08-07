Companies reporting for week starting Monday 10th August 2015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 10th August 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 7, 2015 5:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 10th August 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 10th August 2015
esure Group PLC ESUR.L UK Earnings release
AES Corp AES.N US Earnings release
CenterPoint Energy Inc CNP.N US Earnings release
Sysco Corp SYY.N US Earnings release
Endo International PLC ENDP.OQ US Earnings release
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc IFF.N US Earnings release
Kraft Heinz Co KHC.OQ US Earnings release
Tuesday 11th August 2015
Ladbrokes PLC LAD.L UK Earnings release
Serco Group PLC SRP.L UK Earnings release
Synthomer PLC SYNTS.L UK Earnings release
Prudential PLC PRU.L UK Earnings release
Coloplast A/S COLOb.CO EU Earnings release
Pandora A/S PNDORA.CO EU Earnings release
Adecco SA ADEN.VX EU Earnings release
Fossil Group Inc FOSL.OQ US Earnings release
Symantec Corp SYMC.OQ US Earnings release
Computer Sciences Corp CSC.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 12th August 2015
Balfour Beatty PLC BALF.L UK Earnings release
Capital & Regional PLC CAL.L UK Earnings release
G4S PLC GFS.L UK Earnings release
Geberit AG GEBN.VX EU Earnings release
OMV AG OMVV.VI EU Earnings release
E.ON SE EONGn.DE EU Earnings release
Henkel & Co KGaA AG HNKG_p.DE EU Earnings release
Talanx AG TLXGn.DE EU Earnings release
Sampo Oyj SAMAS.HE EU Earnings release
Macys Inc M.N US Earnings release
Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.OQ US Earnings release
News Corp NWSA.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 13th August 2015
Ophir Energy PLC OPHR.L UK Earnings release
Michael Page International PLC MPI.L UK Earnings release
Derwent London PLC DLN.L UK Earnings release
United Internet AG UTDI.DE EU Earnings release
AP Moeller – Maersk A/S MAERSKb.CO EU Earnings release
RWE AG RWEG.DE EU Earnings release
ThyssenKrupp AG TKAG.DE EU Earnings release
TUI AG TUIT.L EU Earnings release
Nestle SA NESN.VX EU Earnings release
Aegon NV AEGN.AS EU Earnings release
Kohls Corp KSS.N US Earnings release
Advance Auto Parts Inc AAP.N US Earnings release
Nordstrom Inc JWN.N US Earnings release
Applied Materials Inc AMAT.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 14th August 2015
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA FMEG.DE EU Earnings release
Schindler Holding AG SCHP.VX EU Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.