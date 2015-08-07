Companies reporting for week starting Monday 10th August 2015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 10th August 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 10th August 2015
|esure Group PLC
|ESUR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|AES Corp
|AES.N
|US
|Earnings release
|CenterPoint Energy Inc
|CNP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Sysco Corp
|SYY.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Endo International PLC
|ENDP.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
|IFF.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Kraft Heinz Co
|KHC.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 11th August 2015
|Ladbrokes PLC
|LAD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Serco Group PLC
|SRP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Synthomer PLC
|SYNTS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Prudential PLC
|PRU.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Coloplast A/S
|COLOb.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|Pandora A/S
|PNDORA.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|Adecco SA
|ADEN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Fossil Group Inc
|FOSL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Symantec Corp
|SYMC.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Computer Sciences Corp
|CSC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 12th August 2015
|Balfour Beatty PLC
|BALF.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Capital & Regional PLC
|CAL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|G4S PLC
|GFS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Geberit AG
|GEBN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|OMV AG
|OMVV.VI
|EU
|Earnings release
|E.ON SE
|EONGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Henkel & Co KGaA AG
|HNKG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Talanx AG
|TLXGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Sampo Oyj
|SAMAS.HE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Macys Inc
|M.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Cisco Systems Inc
|CSCO.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|News Corp
|NWSA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 13th August 2015
|Ophir Energy PLC
|OPHR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Michael Page International PLC
|MPI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Derwent London PLC
|DLN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|United Internet AG
|UTDI.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|AP Moeller – Maersk A/S
|MAERSKb.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|RWE AG
|RWEG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|ThyssenKrupp AG
|TKAG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|TUI AG
|TUIT.L
|EU
|Earnings release
|Nestle SA
|NESN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Aegon NV
|AEGN.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Kohls Corp
|KSS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Advance Auto Parts Inc
|AAP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Nordstrom Inc
|JWN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Applied Materials Inc
|AMAT.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 14th August 2015
|Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA
|FMEG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Schindler Holding AG
|SCHP.VX
|EU
|Earnings release