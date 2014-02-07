Companies reporting for week starting Monday 10 February 2014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, February 10, 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 10th February 2014 No companies scheduled to report Tuesday, 11th February 2014 Babcock International Group BAB.L UK Trading statement Barclays BARC.L UK Prelim Cable & Wireless Communications CWC.L UK Q3 Trade Thomas Cook Group TCG.L UK Q1 Trade Wednesday, 12th February 2014 African Barrick Gold ABGL.L UK Prelim Manchester United MANU.N UK Q2 Trade Tullow Oil TLW.L UK Final Whole Foods Market WFM.L US Q1 Trade Cisco Systems CSCO.O US Q2 Trade Thursday, 13th February 2014 AMEC Plc0 AMEC.L UK Prelim Imperial Tobacco IMT.L UK Trading Statement Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L UK Prelim Kraft Foods Group KRFT.O US Q4 Trade PepsiCo PEP US Q4 Trade Rio Tinto RIO.L US Final Rolls-Royce Holdings RR.L US Prelim SABMiller SAB.L US Final Shire SHP.L US Final Tate & Lyle TATE.L US Trading Statement Friday, 14th February 2014 Anglo American AAL.L UK Final Severn Trent SVT.L UK Q3 Trade

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.