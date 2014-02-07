Companies reporting for week starting Monday 10 February 2014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, February 10, 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 10th February 2014
|No companies scheduled to report
|Tuesday, 11th February 2014
|Babcock International Group
|BAB.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Barclays
|BARC.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Cable & Wireless Communications
|CWC.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Thomas Cook Group
|TCG.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Wednesday, 12th February 2014
|African Barrick Gold
|ABGL.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Manchester United
|MANU.N
|UK
|Q2 Trade
|Tullow Oil
|TLW.L
|UK
|Final
|Whole Foods Market
|WFM.L
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Cisco Systems
|CSCO.O
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Thursday, 13th February 2014
|AMEC Plc0
|AMEC.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Imperial Tobacco
|IMT.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Lloyds Banking Group
|LLOY.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Kraft Foods Group
|KRFT.O
|US
|Q4 Trade
|PepsiCo
|PEP
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Rio Tinto
|RIO.L
|US
|Final
|Rolls-Royce Holdings
|RR.L
|US
|Prelim
|SABMiller
|SAB.L
|US
|Final
|Shire
|SHP.L
|US
|Final
|Tate & Lyle
|TATE.L
|US
|Trading Statement
|Friday, 14th February 2014
|Anglo American
|AAL.L
|UK
|Final
|Severn Trent
|SVT.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.