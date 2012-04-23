Companies Reporting for Week Starting April 23 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 23rd April 2012
|ConocoPhillips
|COP
|US
|Q1
|Tuesday, 24th April 2012
|Associated British Foods Plc
|ABF.L
|UK
|H1
|Arm Holdings Plc
|ARM.L
|UK
|Q1
|CarpetRight Plc
|CATVU.L
|UK
|Trading
|Reed Elsevier Plc
|REL.L
|UK
|Trading
|Apple Inc.
|AAPL.O
|US
|Q2
|CBRE Group, Inc.
|CBG
|US
|Q1
|At&t Inc.
|T
|US
|Q1
|Wednesday, 25th April 2012
|Capital Shopping Centres Group Plc
|CSCG
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Baa Airports Ltd
|FERBA.UL
|UK
|Q1
|Glaxosmithkline Plc
|GSK.L
|UK
|Q1
|Premier Foods Pls
|PFD.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Stagecoach Group Plc
|SGC.L
|UK
|Trading
|Caterpillar Inc
|CAT
|US
|Q1
|Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
|DPS
|US
|Q1
|Motorola Solutions, Inc
|MSI
|US
|Q1
|Thursday, 26th Arpil 2012
|Admiral Group Plc
|ADML.L
|UK
|Trading
|Asos Plc
|ASOS.L
|UK
|Trading
|Astrazenenca Plc
|AZN.L
|UK
|Q1
|Barclays Plc
|BARC.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|British American Tobacco Plc
|BATS.L
|UK
|Trading
|Kazakhmys Plc
|KAZ.L
|UK
|Trading
|Taylor Wimpey Plc
|TW.L
|UK
|Q1
|Unilever Plc
|ULVR.L
|UK
|Q1
|Amazon.Com Inc
|AMZN.O
|US
|Q1
|Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc
|CCE
|US
|Q1
|Kellogg Co
|K
|US
|Q1
|PepsiCo
|PEP
|US
|Q1
|Starbucks
|SBUX.O
|US
|Q2
|Safeway Inc.
|SWY
|US
|Q1
|Time Warner Cable Inc.
|TWC
|US
|Q1
|United Parcel Service, Inc.
|UPS
|US
|Q1
|Exxon Mobil Corp.
|XOM
|US
|Q1
|Friday, 27th April 2012
|The Procter & Gamble Company
|PG
|US
|Q3
The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock ExchangeDow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.