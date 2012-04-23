Companies Reporting for Week Starting April 23 2012

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]


City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

 

Major UK and US Companies
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday, 23rd April 2012
ConocoPhillips COP US Q1
Tuesday, 24th April 2012
Associated British Foods Plc ABF.L UK H1
Arm Holdings Plc ARM.L UK Q1
CarpetRight Plc CATVU.L UK Trading
Reed Elsevier Plc REL.L UK Trading
Apple Inc. AAPL.O US Q2
CBRE Group, Inc. CBG US Q1
At&t Inc. T US Q1
Wednesday, 25th April 2012
Capital Shopping Centres Group Plc CSCG UK Q1 Trade
Baa Airports Ltd FERBA.UL UK Q1
Glaxosmithkline Plc GSK.L UK Q1
Premier Foods Pls PFD.L UK Q1 Trade
Stagecoach Group Plc SGC.L UK Trading
Caterpillar Inc CAT US Q1
Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc DPS US Q1
Motorola Solutions, Inc MSI US Q1
Thursday, 26th Arpil 2012
Admiral Group Plc ADML.L UK Trading
Asos Plc ASOS.L UK Trading
Astrazenenca Plc AZN.L UK Q1
Barclays Plc BARC.L UK Q1 Trade
British American Tobacco Plc BATS.L UK Trading
Kazakhmys Plc KAZ.L UK Trading
Taylor Wimpey Plc TW.L UK Q1
Unilever Plc ULVR.L UK Q1
Amazon.Com Inc AMZN.O US Q1
Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc CCE US Q1
Kellogg Co K US Q1
PepsiCo PEP US Q1
Starbucks SBUX.O US Q2
Safeway Inc. SWY US Q1
Time Warner Cable Inc. TWC US Q1
United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS US Q1
Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM US Q1
Friday, 27th April 2012
The Procter & Gamble Company PG US Q3
* Before Markets Open** After Markets CloseFTSE 100:

The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock ExchangeDow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.
