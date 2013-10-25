Companies Reporting Dates for week starting Monday October 28 2013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, October 28, 2013. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 28th October 2013
|Aggreko Plc
|AGGK.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Apple Inc
|AAPL.O
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Tuesday, 29th October 2013
|BP
|BP.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Lloyds Banking Group
|LLOY.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Stagecoach Group
|SGC.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Standard Chartered
|STAN.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Pfizer
|PFE
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Western Union
|WU
|US
|Q3 Trade
|United States Steel Corp
|X
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Wednesday, 30th October 2013
|Barclays
|BARC.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Next
|NXT.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Standard Life
|SL.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Expedia
|EXPE.O
|US
|Q3 Trade
|General Motors
|GM
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Thursday, 31st October 2013
|Antofagasta
|ANTO.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Astrazeneca
|AZN.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|BG Group
|BG.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|BT Group
|BT.L
|UK
|Q2 Trade
|National Express Group
|NEX.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Premier Group
|PFD.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Smith & Nephew
|SN.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|ConocoPhillips
|COP
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Invesco
|IVZ
|US
|Q3 Trade
|MasterCard
|MA
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Starbucks
|SBUX.O
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Southwestern Energy
|SWN
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Time Warner Cable
|TWC
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|XOM
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Chevron
|CVX
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Friday, 1st November 2013
|Royal Bank of Scotland
|RBS.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.