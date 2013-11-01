Companies Reporting Dates for Week Starting Monday November 4 2013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, November 4, 2013. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 4th November 2013
|HSBC Holdings
|HSBA.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Ryanair Holdings
|RYA.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Kellogg Co
|K
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Tuesday, 5th November 2013
|Associated British Foods
|ABF.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Aer Lingus
|AERL.I
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Balfour Beatty
|BALF.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|G4S
|GFS.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Intercontinental Hotels Group
|IHG.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Imperial Tobacco Group
|IMT.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Legal & General Group
|LGEN.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Marks & Spencer Group
|MKS.L
|UK
|H1 Trade
|FirstEnergy
|FE
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Wednesday, 6th November 2013
|EasyJet
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Traffic Figures
|FirstGroup
|FGP.L
|UK
|H1 Trade
|Old Mutual
|OML.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Persimmon
|PSN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|SABMiller
|SAB.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Prudential Financial
|PRU
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Ralph Lauren Corp
|RL
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Thursday, 7th November 2013
|Aviva
|AV.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Cable & Wireless Communications
|CWC.L
|UK
|H1 Trade
|Eurasian Natural Resources
|ENRC.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Walt Disney Company
|DIS
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Invensys
|ISYS.L
|UK
|H1 Trade
|JD Wetherspoon
|JDW.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|WM Morrison Supermarkets
|MRW.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Reed Elsevier
|REL.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Randgold Resources
|RRS.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|RSA Insurance Limited
|RSA.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Schroders
|SDR.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Supergroup
|SGP.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Tate & Lyle
|TATE.L
|UK
|H1 Trade
|Friday, 8th November 2013
|Rolls Royce Holdings
|RR.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Rentokill Initial
|RTO.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Tullett Prebon
|TLPR.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.