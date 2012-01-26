Commodity currencies shine in light of ultra dovish FOMC announcement

EUR/USD Range: 1.3091-1.3134 Support: 1.2920 Resistance: 1.3170 In its statement last night, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) pushed back the guidance regarding the likely […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 26, 2012 8:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD

Range: 1.3091-1.3134
Support: 1.2920
Resistance: 1.3170
In its statement last night, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) pushed back the guidance regarding the likely timing of the first hike in the Federal funds rate target. The FOMC is now indicating that it expects economic conditions to ‘warrant exceptionally low levels for the Federal funds rate at least through late 2014’ versus the previous guidance of ‘mid-2013.’ In addition, the statement also emphasised that the stance of policy is ‘highly accommodative’. Not much in the way of data today as the pain index in euro shorts remains bid. Technically a close above 1.3150 today signals a potential move to 1.3260-1.3290. Traders are wary of chasing this move and prefer to fade euro/commodity rallies as the European debt crisis is not fixed.

USD/JPY
Range: 77.50-77.83
Support: 77.30
Resistance: 78.30
The US yield curve dips after the FOMC, with the US Fed targeting a 2% inflation. But some traders are surprised at how shallow the dip in this pair has been, especially with the volume of buying that has been seen this week since the weak release on Tuesday of Japanese trade data. So we ask ourselves, ‘has the yen’s long term prospects changed with the 200-day moving average at 77.30 holding firm after the FOMC?’ Traders may look to trade any break out of 77.30-78.30.
GBP/USD

Range: 1.5649 – 1.5678
Support: 1.520
Resistance: 1.5750
Sterling is still seen with a bid tone by traders after a GDP print of -0.2% yesterday, but with some market speculation that the next round of QE from the BoE could be less than £75 billion the dips continue to remain shallow. The FOMC was ultra dovish and as such the US dollar was sold across the board in the New York session. EUR/GBP managed to hold the 0.8305/10 level yesterday, but with the Greek debt crisis not yet resolved, rallies could fade.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.