Commodity currencies outperform

The only surprise from the ECB yesterday was the German protester as although the economic data and credit improvements were acknowledged, the ECB president described […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 16, 2015 12:54 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The only surprise from the ECB yesterday was the German protester as although the economic data and credit improvements were acknowledged, the ECB president described the risks to the economic outlook as now being ‘more balanced’. The market consensus view is that policy remains unchanged so core yields will continue to fall as Mario Draghi dismissed talk of early bond purchases as ‘premature’ and a ‘little exaggerated’.

The dollar traded under pressure following another bout of weaker data from the US as both industrial production and the Empire state manufacturing disappointed the dollar bulls. This lead the markets to question the Q2 US growth Spring improvement theory. The data releases from across the pond today are second tier with the impact likely to be minimal with housing data and weekly jobless claims.

The last 24 hours has seen both the CAD and AUD outperform in G10 space. The BoC surprised the market with a hawkish tone as they upgraded growth expectation for Q2 and Q3 as they described the inflation outlook as ‘finely balanced’ with the lower CAD being attributed to the inflation pick up. They described shocks to the economy from the oil price as ‘more front loaded than predicted in January’ as they highlighted positive signs in the labour market.

The AUD was the star performer in the Asian session following a surprisingly strong labour report as Australia added 37.7k jobs as the components revealed a robust 31.5k increase in full time jobs with the overall unemployment rate dropping to 6.1%.

 

 

EUR/USD
Supports 1.0580-1.0505-1.0460 | Resistance 1.0750-1.0800-1.1050

 

 

USD/JPY
Supports 118.80-118.20-116.80| Resistance 120.20-120.85-121.55

 

 

GBP/USD
Supports 1.4700-1.4550-1.4350 | Resistance 1.4980-1.5170-1.5270

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.