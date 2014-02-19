Coca Cola shares down after profits fall

Profits have slipped for the drinks company.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 19, 2014 9:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of Coca-Cola has fallen after new financial results were released by the firm.

Stocks in the company fell by nearly four per cent yesterday (February 18th), which was the biggest daily drop for the firm in over two years.

Coca-Cola, which is one of the most recognisable companies in the world, revealed that its net income for the fourth quarter fell 8.4 per cent from a year earlier to $1.7 billion (£1 billion), which missed analyst estimates.

Chief executive Muhtar Kent explained that the company is now trying to rebuild momentum in the coming months following the setback of the financial result.

He said: "While we move forward in what remains an uncertain global economy, the long-term fundamentals driving our business and industry have not changed. A rising middle class, greater urbanisation and increasing personal consumption expenditures in markets around the world will continue to drive greater demand for our beverages."

Stocks change

After the 3.75 per cent loss in trading yesterday, stocks rebounded by 0.35 per cent during after-hours trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Currency fluctuations were cited as one of the main reasons for the fall in Coca-Cola's profits for the quarter, while revenues were negatively affected by the sale of the firm's bottling operations in Brazil and the Philippines last year.

Coca-Cola also revealed in a statement that it is looking to save $1 billion in annual costs by 2016, while the firm will continue to increasingly focus on juices, teas and water, as well as soft drinks, where the company is traditionally strong.

The firm has also become instantly recognisable around the world for its 'Holidays are Coming' advertisement at Christmas, which is screened globally and is credited for Father Christmas being typically pictured in red and white.

Shares in the company ended yesterday's trading session in the US at 37.47, which is significantly down on the firm's 52-week high for its stocks of 43.43.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.