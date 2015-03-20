CNH takes the FX spotlight

The FX market seems to be taking a breather from the extreme volatility that followed the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. The statement revealed the removal […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 20, 2015 10:50 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FX market seems to be taking a breather from the extreme volatility that followed the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. The statement revealed the removal of the ‘patient’ phrase – as the market had anticipated – which gives the FOMC the flexibility to raise rates. However, the Fed’s dot plot showed a dovish picture with one less hike in 2015 than the market had priced in. Fed Chair Janet Yellen highlighted that a stronger dollar would have a drag on exports, and added that although they had removed ‘patient’ from forward guidance it would not mean the committee would be impatient. She emphasised that the timing of the first rate increase would be completely ‘data dependant’. As a consequence, this turned the dollar bearish which then spun it into free-fall.

The market is likely to remain in a consolidation period as we await the next catalyst. The US CPI data is released on Tuesday which will give some indication on inflation as we hear from FOMC members Dennis Lockhart today and Stanley Fischer on Monday. Reports this morning have suggested that the ECB is considering limitations on Greek banks buying Greek debt. The Greek PM Tsipras last night reconfirmed the Greek acceptance of the bailout program they agreed with creditors in February. The newly elected Greek administration need to appease the ECB, IMF and Euro group as they have some very large repayments over the summer months that need to be monitored for what can only be described as an ‘accidental default’.

The Asian session saw the CNH in the spotlight following a surprising fix for the onshore USD/CNY product by the PBOC at 6.1494. This saw the off-shore CNH rally 80 points. The move has led to speculation that the PBOC wants to guide the market towards a stronger currency.

 

 

EUR/USD
Supports 1.0580-1.0435-1.0340 | Resistance 1.0905-1.1045-1.1224

 

 

USD/JPY
Supports  119.30-118.65-116.70 | Resistance 121.55-123.70-123.70

 

 

GBP/USD
Supports  1.4640-1.4550-1.4350 | Resistance 1.5030-1.5170-1.5250

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.