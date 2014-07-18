CMA to launch investigation into UK banks competition

The ‘big five’ UK banks are set to be investigated by CMA.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 18, 2014 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

UK banks are to be subject to a full investigation from markets watchdog the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The organisation has recommended a competition assessment into banks across the UK which will include assessing the provision of current accounts and business lending. The 'big five' High Street banks will be the main focus of the investigation as they are responsible for 77 per cent of current accounts. They will be watching the CMA's inquiry with interest when it is completed by September 17th.

One of the reasons behind the investigation is to ensure that customers are getting the best possible deal from their banks. The CMA said that many customers are failing to see much difference between the offers that the main High Street are providing. It added that there is still a low number of consumers that switch between banks in order to get the best deal.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Alex Chisholm, CMA chief executive, said: "At the moment they [the banks] don't seem to be doing a good job of satisfying their customers, there are a lot of under-satisfied customers out there, small businesses are saying they are not happy with the choices they face and the services they are getting, and in the personal market as well, the big [five] banks, the satisfaction rating is below 60 per cent."

Mr Chisholm went on to add that there is a lack of rivalry within the banking sector which is costing the customer valuable options. Without strong competition between banks, consumers are not able to tell whether or not they are getting the best deal or if their money is in the right place.

Previously the likes of Natwest have offered special offers to students such as a free Young Person's Railcard but this only a small incentive to ensure people bank with it.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.