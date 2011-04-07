EUR/USD Range: 1.1.4291 – 1.4337 Support: 1.4270 Resistance:1.4350 Closed in NY at $1.4330, off fresh 2011 highs of $1.4350. Rate initially marked Asian session highs of $1.4337 before squeezing lower through the overnight session, a mix of reaction to the overnight news of Portugal asking EU for aid (though no details have been given with market seeing loan needs in the region of E70-80bln), as well as position adjustment and profit taking ahead of this afternoon’s ECB rate decision, and more importantly Trichet’s presser at 1230GMT. Rate pressed down to an initial low of $1.4301, recovering to $1.4315 before getting pressured to overnight lows of $1.4297 ahead of the European open. Dip quickly attracted in fresh demand into the European session, with rate currently trading around $1.4310. A 25bp hike is well priced in with reaction to this outcome expected to be muted. Trichet hawkishness will be gauged in his accompanying presser, markets having priced in a total of 3 rate hikes for 2011 (including today), support for this view will further boost euro, any divergence could prompt a sharp sell off.

GBP/USD Range: 1.6260 – 1.6324 Support:1.6260 Resistance:1.6320 Rate traded to an overnight low of $1.6294, with follow on sales into early Europe, a UK clearer reported to have sold stg500mln, taking rate on to $1.6260. The recent macro-economic data remains inconclusive and as such the MPC will likely wait until they receive updated CPI/GDP projections, as well as the Q1 GDP print in May, rather than risk stifling growth altogether. Nevertheless, the BoE has struggled to contain the recent rise in inflation which is expected to continue to rise and reach its peak by midyear. This in turn resulted in market participants pricing in aggressive monetary policy tightening in spite of the fact that the Coalition government’s austerity measures are front loaded into 2011 and expected to hit consumer spending/investment behavior. To conclude, anything apart from an unchanged decision on both the Asset Purchase Program and interest rate is seen as an outside chance and will result in volatile price action. Instead, should the BoE stick to the consensus view, a bout of profit taking is expected to be observed post the announcement.