Closed in NY at $1.3643, off extended highs of $1.3686. Release of weaker than forecast Australian CPI data pressured Aussie-dollar lower, with react passing across to euro-dollar to ease rate to session lows of $1.3628 in the early trade. The pullback met sovereign demand interest which edged the rate higher through the session to an eventual high of $1.3685, just shy of the NY peak. A reported barrier at $1.3700 suggested to be attracting decent protective sell interest, with weight of offers around the $1.3685 area able to counter the move up and ease rate back to $1.3650. A late session recovery saw rate edge to $1.3665 before rate settled between $1.3635/55 into Europe.