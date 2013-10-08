Clegg UK must stay in EU

Liberal Democrat leader and deputy prime minister Nick Clegg says the UK must remain in the European Union (EU), as it would be "economic suicide" to pull out.

Speaking at the London headquarters of Swiss technology firm Buhler Group today (October 8th), Mr Clegg called for the UK to form a new "coalition in the national interest" to make the case for staying in the EU.

"The day I dread – the day I hope never comes – is a time when it is all too late: Britain has stumbled out of the EU and we look back to these days and say we should have done more," said Mr Clegg.

He added the case for staying in the EU cannot wait until the eve of a referendum on the matter.

Business for Britain chief executive Matthew Elliott accused the Liberal Democrat MP of being "out of touch" with the country's mood on the EU issue.

The UK's place in the EU looks set to be a key battleground for all four main parties ahead of the next general election, which is due to be held in 2015.

