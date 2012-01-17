Citigroup results eats into FTSE rally

A disappointing set of results from major US bank Citigroup ate away the FTSE 100’s earlier 1% gains in afternoon trade, after a strong morning […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 17, 2012 5:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A disappointing set of results from major US bank Citigroup ate away the FTSE 100’s earlier 1% gains in afternoon trade, after a strong morning session that was led by resources after China’s GDP slowed less sharply than had been anticipated.

The FTSE 100 closed higher on the day by 36 points or 0.65% led by gains in mining stocks.

The data out of China in the early part of this morning helped to put European equities on a positive footing at the start of trading, with Chinese GDP slowing less sharply than expected to 8.9%, calming fears over a sharp slowdown in global growth and increased investor appetite for risk. The Chinese GDP figure gave an immediate lift to mining stocks which, having a heavyweight influence on the FTSE 100, helped to push the UK Index higher by as much as 1% on the day by 10am.

A big jump in the German ZEW reading in the morning session also locked in the positive trading session, with the ZEW figure bouncing from -53.8 to -21.6, when the figure had been expected to rise marginally to -50.

Citigroup miss eats in FTSE’s gains

However, the FTSE’s charge faltered somewhat in afternoon trading after major US bank Citigroup disappointed investors by reporting an 11% fall in profits, missing consensus estimates as trading revenue continue to weigh.

The firm saw a net income of $1.2bn or 38 cents a share, which badly missed the majority of forecasts of 46-48 cents a share, and fell from $1.3bn a year earlier. The Citigroup numbers, whose shares price traded down by over 5% on the day as US trading returned after the Martin Luther King holiday, triggered profit taking in financial stocks in Europe, with the FTSE 350 banking sector retracing from earlier gains of 2% to close with gains of 1.1%. This is were much of the afternoons stumble in the FTSE 100 was triggered from.

Citigroups earnings will keep investors on edge now with Goldman Sachs due to report their respective earnings tomorrow and Morgan Stanley later in the week, particularly as many investors use US banking earnings as bellwethers for European earnings prospects.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.