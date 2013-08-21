Choppy trade sees Nikkei bounce back

The Nikkei has gone through a choppy session in trading today (August 21st) but successfully bounced back from the seven-week low it hit yesterday.

Despite the difficult trading session, the index ended the day 0.2 per cent higher than when it opened, indicating a recovery for the Nikkei could be on the way.

But as the index dropped to as low as 13,250.36 during the course of trading before bouncing back to close at 13,424.33, further falls could be just around the corner.

According to a report by Reuters, investors involved in the Nikkei are concerned the US Federal Reserve could be set to bring its monetary stimulus to an end.

Should this be the case, it is expected there would be an impact on markets around the world.

Yesterday was one of the worst days for the Nikkei so far this year, with the index experiencing a 2.6 per cent dip in its value during the course of the session.

