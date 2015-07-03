Chinese stock market tumble loses 1 5 billion in 3 weeks

The slide sparked rumours of market manipulation.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 3, 2015 4:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China’s stock indexes have been tumbling since the start of the week, with investors panicking over what is described by analysts as an unprecedented situation.

The market bubble that has developed over the past months seems to have burst, with the Shanghai Composite Index tumbling almost seven per cent today, but closing 3.25 per cent lower to 3,785.57. In the three weeks since it reached a seven-year high, the bourse has lost 30 per cent of its value, or £1.5 trillion. This represents ten times the size of Greece's annual GDP.

Monetary authorities in Beijing have introduced several measures in an attempt to remedy the situation, including the fourth interest rates cut since November and a relaxation of margin lending rules. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has also rolled over 250 billion yuan (£25.7 billion) of medium-term loans to banks late on Friday to ensure adequate liquidity in the system, but the situation has worsened over the past week.

Market manipulation

The fall has been so steep and sudden that State authorities said they are blaming the economic instability on calculated “foreign forces", according to the Washington Post. 

China's financial regulator has said it will investigate suspected market manipulation, and be looking into whether parties were mis-selling financial products.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said it would base its investigation on reports of abnormal market movements from the stock market and futures exchanges, with some overseas investors of driving prices down by short-selling stocks on Chinese bourses.

However, analysts quoted by the BBC say the slump was triggered by concerns over inflated valuations and is a correction in the market, which had risen by 150 per cent in the last year.

"The government must rescue the market, not with empty words, but with real silver and gold," Fu Xuejun, strategist at Huarong Securities Co, told Reuters. He added that a market crash would hurt banks, consumption, companies and even trigger social instability.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.