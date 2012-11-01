Chinese manufacturing expands ever so slightly

The good news is the Chinese economy continues to improve. The bad news, the rate of expansion is not high enough to get markets excited. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 1, 2012 2:53 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The good news is the Chinese economy continues to improve. The bad news, the rate of expansion is not high enough to get markets excited. October PMI printed at 50.2 compared to market expectations in that order but the read is down slightly on the September numbers. It’s been a very well-engineered slowdown in China this year among all the global problems and the political tensions – that’s how we see it anyways. Others say the slowdown highlights vulnerabilities but we think runaway inflation as experienced in 2011 was a cost too high to pay and threat to stability, hence the engineered slowdown. Recent comments from fund managers including Blackrock see Chinese demand improving along with the United States.

Any big turnaround in manufacturing data is probably still unlikely until December-January by which time the current leadership transition should be wrapped up and a solid plan for fiscal response in place for 2013. That’s not the outcome equities markets in the region wanted to hear, selling continued post the numbers release today. The market also wasn’t impressed with comments out of BHP Billiton today which said they expect the Chinese economy to grow at 6-7.5% annually on average over the next decade. This implies this year’s official government target range is at the upper end of the growth rate to be booked over the next decade.

Asian financials another story

While resource and consumption names across the Asian region have been struggling with the engineered Chinese slowdown this year, the financial space has fared relatively well. Singapore’s DBS Group – Southeast Asia’s largest lender – posted a 12% rise in its third quarter earnings today mainly due to lower bad debt charges which could resurface if things don’t improve in 2013. Still, the number was large earnings beat when compared to market consensus estimates.

DBS booked earnings of S$856m compared to S$762m in the prior corresponding quarter. Bad debt charges fell 76% which begs the question of how sustainable current provisioning levels are, particularly given government measures to try and limit further property price growth in Singapore. Still, it’s a bullish sign when a Singaporean bank goes out to market with a large fall in bad debt costs and maintains upbeat about its current asset quality profile. All eyes will be on the Chinese banks over the nex

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.