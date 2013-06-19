Chinese firm to buy UK yacht manufacturer

A UK yacht manufacturer is being bought by a Chinese firm.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 19, 2013 10:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Chinese property developer Dalian Wanda Group has announced it is to buy a UK yacht manufacturer and property in London.

It is purchasing almost 92 per cent of Sunseeker International, which is most known for providing yachts for James Bond movies, with the price thought to be in the region of £300 million.

Wanda also revealed it is to spend a further £700 million on the development of properties in London. This is the latest overseas firm to see the capital as a profit-making opportunity.

The company is intending to create a five-star hotel in the city and this marks Wanda's first moves into the luxury market.

It recently bought US cinema chain AMC Entertainment as it broadens its options into other markets and industries, following in the footsteps of Shandong Heavy Industry Group, which purchased Italian yacht builder Ferretti last year.

Earlier this month, the World Bank announced it is cutting its growth forecasts for China.

It previously suggested the Chinese economy could expand by 2.4 per cent in 2013, but the body has revised this figure down to 2.2 per cent now.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.