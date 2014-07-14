Chinese firm purchases Pizza Express

Hony Capital has bought the restaurant chain for around £900 million.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 14, 2014 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A Chinese firm has purchased restaurant chain Pizza Express in a deal worth around £900 million.

The British company boasts over 400 outlets across the UK and a further 40 overseas in Europe, Hong Kong, India and the Middle East and will be owned by private equity firm Hony Capital following the purchase. The move is aimed at boosting Pizza Express' presence in Asia with chief executive Richard Hodgson described expansion on the continent as a "key part" of its future growth strategy.

Pizza Express currently has 22 restaurants in China, with The Gondola Group, previous owners of the chain, opening the first outlet in Beijing earlier in the year. It already has nine restaurants in Shanghai, 12 in Hong Kong and more in the likes of India, Saudi Arabia and Bali.

John Zhao, chief executive of Hony Capital, said: "With PizzaExpress, we have the opportunity to leverage our local expertise to accelerate its growth in the Chinese market, as well as to continue to drive its business forward in the UK."

Hony Capital fought off competition from Chinese investment group Citic and four other private equity firms in an auction. It represents the largest deal in the European restaurant sectors in five years and also marks another change in the management of Pizza Express since it was founded in 1965.

The Soho firm was purchased by Cinven for £1 billion in 2006 prior to the recession caused by the economic downturn of 2008. Since then it has gone through some challenging times with the firm recording a pre-tax loss of £79 million despite a 4.2 per cent rise in its total sales for the year to June 30th 2013.

Pizza Express is the biggest asset in Cinven's Gondola Group which also owns Zizzi and ASK Italian as well as previously owning Byron Burgers. The latter was sold to Hutton Collins in October 2013 and Cinven is looking at options to sell the remaining two.

Find up to date information on spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.