Chinese data leads Asian region higher

A positive read on Chinese GDP and better than expected jobs data from South Korea helped Asian stocks halt a two-day decline. The MSCI Asia […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 13, 2011 5:51 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A positive read on Chinese GDP and better than expected jobs data from South Korea helped Asian stocks halt a two-day decline. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4% as of 11:04 a.m. in Tokyo. Standard & Poor’s 500 Index futures added 0.2% and Treasuries halted a three-day rally. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average was little changed and South Korea’s Kospi Index increased 0.5%. China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7%.

China’s 2Q GDP grew by 9.5% year-on-year, slightly exceeding market estimates of 9.4%. Those fearing a hard landing will be disappointed. Perhaps more importantly, the composition of Chinese GDP shows some very positive trends. Industrial output firmed by an impressive 15.1% while retail sales jumped by 17.7%. Inflation adjusted urban per-capita disposable incomes were up 7.6% from a year earlier in real terms in the first half, real rural per-capita cash incomes were up 13.7%. The numbers come despite severe weather impacts – flooding in the south and drought to many parts of the north.

News was also positive out of South Korea. The jobless rate was at 3.3% in June, unchanged from May, Statistics Korea said today. Sustained job growth is fueling inflation that’s exceeded the central bank’s target since January, prompting the bank to raise the benchmark interest rate three times this year. The Finance Ministry said on June 30 that the nation may add 330,000 jobs this year, more than the earlier estimate of 280,000.

Also in the region, Indian stocks climbed, halting a three-day decline, as overseas investors bought shares after valuations approached a two-year low and a drop in industrial output prompted speculation the central bank will pause after the longest stretch of rate increases in a decade. DLF Ltd. – the nation’s biggest property developer – advanced 1.6%. Mahindra & Mahindra – the largest maker of sport- utility vehicles and tractors added 1.4%.

Inflation remains a key regional theme. The Reserve Bank of India meets on July 26 to set policy after raising rates 10 times since March last year to rein in prices, joining countries including China and South Korea in battling accelerating living costs. The country’s inflation rate quickened to 9.06% in May from 8.66% in April. The government releases June price figures tomorrow, as well as food-cost data for the week ended July 2.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.